Single Tickets on Sale Now for Red Mountain Theatre's 2021-2022 Season

Single tickets to Red Mountain Theatre's 2021-2022 season are now on sale to the public.

The season will begin on December 3 with Holiday Spectacular, featuring Red Mountain Theatre Youth Ensembles (formerly known as RMT Conservatory), along with professional adult talent, performing classic Holiday favorites. This year's Holiday Spectacular will be bigger and better than ever after having to cancel last year's show due to Covid-19.

"This is one of the most fun shows we do every year," said Red Mountain Theatre Director of Education Bradford Forehand. "Bringing together our Youth Ensemble members and the great local talent we have here in Birmingham is so fun to see, and we love having the opportunity to spread holiday cheer to our community."

The Holiday Spectacular will take place Wednesday - Sunday from Dec. 3-19. Wednesday - Friday shows will begin at 8:00 p.m. Saturday will feature shows at 2:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m., and all Sunday shows will be at 2:00 p.m.

Tickets start at $25 and can be purchased HERE.

Additional shows in the season include Once on This Island (Feb 11-27, 2022), Once (April 8-24, 2022), Kinky Boots (June 3-6, 2022) and Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella (July 15-August 7, 2022). Those tickets can be purchased HERE.

For information on Red Mountain Theatre's COVID-19 safety protocols, click HERE.