Review: 1776 at ACTA Theatre

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ACTA Theatre has kicked off its 2026–27 season with 1776, delivering an engaging and heartfelt production of the Tony Award-winning musical. Bringing the founding of the United States to life through humor, memorable music, and a talented cast, ACTA creates a production that remains captivating throughout, never losing sight of the heart behind the history.

The production is anchored by an exceptional cast that brings both the history and humanity of 1776 to life. Throughout the evening, the performers convincingly portray the passionate delegates to the Continental Congress, the political divisions that threaten the vote, and the personal sacrifices surrounding the signing of the Declaration of Independence. Each actor creates a distinct personality for their role, making it easy to follow the many voices on stage while maintaining the sense that the fate of the Declaration and the future of the United States truly hang in the balance.

Among the standout performances is Ryder Dean, whose heartfelt rendition of "Momma Look Sharp" becomes one of the production's most emotionally affecting moments. Coming amid the congressional debates that dominate the musical, the number provides a poignant reminder of the human cost of the fight for independence. Equally memorable is Scot Self as Edward Rutledge. As one of the show's most controversial figures, Self delivers a commanding performance during "Molasses to Rum," bringing an intensity and unease that dramatically raises the stakes of the final debate.

While the production is driven by an almost entirely male cast of twenty-three actors, the production's two featured women leave an equally lasting impression. Kathryn Schmidt is particularly moving as Abigail Adams, whose performance of "Yours, Yours, Yours" beautifully captures the loneliness of life at home while John Adams remains away in Philadelphia. Shelby Grace Justice also makes the most of her time on stage as Martha Jefferson. Together, the two provide a welcome emotional perspective amid the political debates that dominate the story.

Complementing those performances are technical elements that are equally effective in supporting the story. Scenic Designer and Director Dan O'Rourke convincingly recreated the meeting chamber of the Continental Congress without feeling overly elaborate, allowing the focus to remain on the characters and their debates. The scenic design provides a strong foundation for the production, while the lighting builds upon it by reinforcing the emotional tone of each scene. Lighting Designer Juniper Self enhances the constantly changing tone of the production, shifting naturally between the show's lighter moments and its more emotionally charged scenes. The softer lighting during the previously mentioned performance by Ryder Dean of "Momma Look Sharp," to the more dramatic lighting surrounding Scot Self's performance during "Molasses to Rum," which heightens the tension and unease of the scene. The patriotic red, white, and blue lighting during the show's final moments provides a particularly striking visual and serves as a fitting conclusion to the story. Overall, the production's technical elements complement the production exceptionally well, leaving very little to criticize.

With what is otherwise a near-perfect production, there is, however, only one moment that felt out of place. Following the final bows, the audience was invited to join the company in singing "America the Beautiful." While I understand the intention was clearly to create a patriotic and celebratory conclusion, the audience participation felt awkward and ultimately unnecessary. The production had already concluded on a powerful emotional note, and allowing that final moment to stand on its own would have provided a more fitting ending.

Despite one minor criticism, ACTA Theatre's production of 1776 is an outstanding start to its 2026–27 season. Through exceptional performances, thoughtful technical design, and a story brought to life with sincerity and heart, the production transforms a familiar chapter of American history into a thoroughly engaging evening of theatre. Whether audiences are longtime fans of 1776 or experiencing the musical for the first time, this production is well worth seeing.