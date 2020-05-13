Red Mountain Theatre Brings Performing Arts Online

Red Mountain Theatre Company (RMTC) in Birmingham, Alabama is bringing theater education through "Play Making Live with Bradford" on Facebook Live and YouTube each Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 11:30 a.m.

The adventure through theater for children ages 4 to 6 years old is hosted by Bradford H. Forehand, the education manager at RMTC.

He received his bachelor's degree in musical theatre from the University of Mobile. He completed his master's in theatre for youth at Arizona State University, where he also worked as a freelance actor, director and teaching artist. Prior to starting at RMTC, Forehand taught and directed at Lexington Children's Theatre, Childsplay and The Coterie Theatre. He is a native of Trussville.

To support Red Mountain Theatre, visit redmountaintheatre.org.





