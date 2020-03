RMTC has canceled its 3rd Annual Human Rights New Works Festival. Read their statement below:

Out of an abundance of caution, we have decided to cancel the remainder of our Human Rights New Works Festival. We're investigating providing portions of the event via an email link at a future date.

We regret the necessity of this decision but desire to keep everyone as safe as possible at this time.

Many thanks for your support and understanding!





