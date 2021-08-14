Joe Jefferson Players Cancel SISTER ACT and THE CRUCIBLE Performances

Joe Jefferson Players have announced that due to COVID-19, the company would be cancelling the remainder of its performances of Sister Act, as well as its upcoming production of The Crucible.

Multiple cast members tested positive for COVID-19, according to a statement posted to the company's social media accounts.

"Out of concern for their health and safety and the health and safety of our patrons and volunteers we feel this is the best course of action at this time," the statement reads.

The Board is working on an alternative way for patrons to catch Sister Act safely in the coming months.

In regards to The Crucible, the statement reads, "Due to the current Delta wave, we believe it is unwise to assemble a cast for extended rehearsals for The Crucible and unrealistic to believe we can eliminate the risks of another outbreak during this infection spike."

The Board will re-evaluate the remainder of the season in the coming months to decide if the final three shows will go on.

Those who purchased tickets to Sister Act will be refunded. If you are a season subscriber, you will also receive a refund for both Sister Act and The Crucible.

