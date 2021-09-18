JURASSIC QUEST Returns to BJCC Next Week

Jurassic Quest is Back Indoors and Better Than Ever! See over 100 life size animatronic dinosaurs including Apatosaurus, Spinosaurus, T-Rex and an incredible 50 foot long Megalodon. Jurassic Quest is the world's largest, most popular dino event on tour with unique and exciting experiences for the whole family. Meet our trainers, baby dinos and see our walking dinosaurs in live interactive show. You don't want to miss the dinosaur rides, giant fossil dig, animal art tattoo, inflatables, science stations, crafts, games & MORE! Tickets are flying fast! BUY IN ADVANCE to guarantee your timeslot.

The event runs through September 26, 2021.



Quest Packs are a great add-on to your Jurassic Experience! The Explorer Pack comes with 3 dinosaur surprises. The Tracker Pack comes with 3 dino surprises PLUS crafts and activities to do at home. The Trainer Pack is the best value and includes 6 Incredible Dinosaur Surprises PLUS crafts and activities to take and do at home.



CHOOSE YOUR PREFERRED DAY & ARRIVAL TIME BELOW. The arrival time you choose is the time of entry into Jurassic Quest. Sellouts are expected, so we encourage you to BUY IN ADVANCE to guarantee your timeslot.



OFF-PEAK HOURS are Weekdays (all day) and Weekends after 3pm.

PEAK HOURS are Saturdays and Sundays until 3pm.



Kids Standard Tickets and Kids Unlimited Rides Tickets are for kids ages 2-12.

Adults Tickets are for ages 13-64

Seniors Tickets are for ages 65 and over



Jurassic Quest is self-guided. The average length of stay to enjoy all Jurassic Quest has to offer is 2 to 3 hours.