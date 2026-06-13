Interview: Kennedy V. Jackson of MRS. DOUBTFIRE at BJCC/American Theatre Guild

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In a musical built on speed, noise, and frantic clothing changes, someone has to hold the floor. In the touring production of Mrs. Doubtfire, arriving Tuesday at the BJCC Concert Hall, that weight falls on Wanda Sellner, a court-appointed social worker. She assesses Daniel Hillard's fitness as a parent, which means she's the only person on stage who doesn't get to laugh at his jokes.

Kennedy V. Jackson plays the role with total stillness. A South Carolina native and a UNC School of the Arts graduate, Jackson is making her national tour debut. I got the chance to speak with her about the mechanics of comedy, the weight of the real world, and what happens when the straight face finally cracks.

Cade: Thanks for jumping on the phone with me, Kennedy! I'm super excited Mrs. Doubtfire is closing out our season at the BJCC. I want to talk about your character, Wanda Sellner. In the story, she’s the court-appointed social worker, which means she represents the high stakes—she’s the one Daniel is desperately trying to fool. What is it like playing the person who holds all the cards in this story?

Kennedy V. Jackson: It is fun, but it is hard. Wanda stands as a steadfast pillar amid the chaos involving Daniel Hillard and his family. She watches him. She tracks his tasks to ensure he earns time with his children.

Wanda keeps her thoughts to herself, but the audience sees her mind work through the other characters on stage. On a personal level, I do not use many facial expressions when I act. But when I share the stage with Craig, Brian, or Devon, we bounce the timing back and forth. We work to get the audience to laugh.

Cade: This musical updates the story to the present day with new dialogue and jokes. How does that modern setting change Wanda's approach to her job and her interactions on stage? Does it give you room to bring a fresh, contemporary energy to her that differs from the 1993 film?

Kennedy V. Jackson: I look to my own life for Wanda. My grandmother worked as a social worker for forty years. Bringing pieces of her habits into this role feels right.

Wanda had very little screen time in the original 1993 film, but the musical expands her presence. Her track connects directly to modern realities. In this version, Wanda assists characters who are navigating the adoption process. It highlights modern, blended, and non-traditional family structures.

Cade: The Kirkpatrick brothers wrote the score, and they are famous for that incredibly sharp, fast-paced comedic writing. How does Wanda get to participate in that musical energy? What’s your favorite moment or song where Wanda really gets to assert herself?

Kennedy V. Jackson: Playing with Fire. I love that song. Brian, Craig, Devon, and I surround Craig in the middle of his nightmare. The audience sees a version of Wanda twisted by Daniel’s own fear. In that number, the rules disappear, and I just have fun.

Cade: As Wanda, you’re looking at this family from the outside, evaluating a messy divorce and a dad trying against all odds to stay in his kids' lives. While the show is a hilarious, feel-good comedy, how do you see Wanda’s role anchoring the real, emotional heart of the story?

Kennedy V. Jackson: She anchors the chaos. Her job requires her to examine the facts and ensure that this family can function. She checks the boxes for the judge, monitors Daniel, and interviews Miranda. She collects the missing pieces of the puzzle.

Cade: You're doing eight performances here in Birmingham starting next Tuesday. For theatergoers coming out to the BJCC, why do you think Wanda’s journey and this whole beautiful story about the things we do to stay together is the perfect finale for our Broadway season?

Kennedy V. Jackson: The ending delivers a real message. At the curtain, Wanda tells Miranda about the deadbeat fathers she encounters every day. She points to Daniel. He is a man who throws his entire life into chaos just to stay in his children's lives.

Audiences react strongly to that. People come to the stage door and tell us the show healed something inside them. Divorces and separations cause immense messiness. But the show reminds people to move forward with love through the division. You have to clear the mess away to see the newness.

During our final rehearsal, the cast sat in the room and cried during the final scene. The show packs energy, chaos, and comedy into the evening, but the onstage translation surprises people. I want the Birmingham audience to see it.

Presented by The American Theatre Guild, MRS. DOUBTFIRE plays June 16–21, 2026, at the BJCC Concert Hall. Tickets are available through BroadwayInBirmingham.com.