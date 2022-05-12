Furnace Fest Announces Final Headliner for Lineup, Sunny Day Real Estate.

Furnace Fest has announced their final headlining act, Sunny Day Real Estate. The performance on Saturday, September 24th, marks one of the first US show the band has played since 2010. Fans will also be able to catch acts like Manchester Orchestra, Cursive, Elliott (performing False Cathedrals), Blindside (performing Silence), Pedro The Lion (performing Control), and many others on Saturday. Furnace Fest will be held at Sloss Furnaces in Birmingham, Alabama on Friday, September 23 - Sunday, September 25th. Tickets are available to purchase now at www.furnacefest.us.

The 3-day festival will bring rock fans from all over together for performances from over 90 bands. The initial lineup announced performers Mastodon, The Ghost Inside, Alexisonfire, The Story So Far, New Found Glory, The Acacia Strain, Anti-Flag, Earth Crisis, The Joy Formidable, Kublai Khan TX, Drug Church, Nothing, Shadows Fall, Stretch Armstrong, Strike Anywhere, Movements, and many more, gaining the attention of Stereogum, Invisible Oranges, Lambgoat, Loudwire, BrooklynVegan, and other notable outlets.

Along with acts like Midtown and Elliott reuniting for the festival, other notable sets include Thrice performing The Illusion of Safety (2002), Blindside performing Silence (2002), Four Year Strong performing Enemy Of The World (2010), and Pedro The Lion performing Control (2002).

"Furnace Fest took a seventeen year nap before a group of us banded together with hopes of a one-time reunion," the Furnace Fest team shares. "After countless difficulties (like a global pandemic and rescheduling three times) the 'one-time resurrection' went so well that we knew it was only fair to share the experience again. We're beyond excited to share this lineup and are thrilled to welcome 90 total bands on four stages in one, if not the, most unique venues on the planet. To us, Furnace Fest isn't a festival. This is a family reunion of the most epic kind."

Founded by Chad Johnson of Takehold Records, Furnace Fest was originally a 3 day music festival held annually from 2000-2003 at Sloss Furnace Historic Landmark. From 2000-2003, Furnace Fest hosted more than 300 bands on 2 stages. Takehold Records was a Birmingham, Alabama based independent music label founded by Chad Johnson in 1999. Under Chad's directive, the label signed and released the very first recordings of Further Seems Forever (featuring a then unknown Chris Carrabba), Underoath, TwoThirtyEight, Hopesfall, and many others.

Joining Chad in producing Furnace Fest 2022 are years-long friend and local entrepreneur Johnny Grimes, co-owner (with wife/stylist Courtney Grimes) of the highly lauded Wheelhouse Hair Salon and Neighbors Ice Cream (both in Birmingham), along with veteran independent promoters Mike Ziemer (So What?! Music Festival) and Ryan Luther.

Lineup: Mastodon, Sunny Day Real Estate, The Ghost Inside, Alexisonfire, Descendents, New Found Glory, Midtown, The Story So Far, Poison The Well, The Acacia Strain, Anti-Flag, Four Year Strong, Earth Crisis, Elliott, The Joy Formidable, Dying Wish, Kublai Khan TX, In Flames, Nothing, Shadows Fall, Stretch Armstrong, Movements, Strike Anywhere and more

Additional Info: 3-day passes $249 plus taxes & fees | ALL AGES | Children under 5 Free