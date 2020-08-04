Central Alabama Theater Continues Season Online

The theater has been sharing virtual performances through their Close-Up and Cabaret Series.

The show must go on for Central Alabama Theater (CAT). The theater has had to cancel many events in their spring season due to the global health crisis, but now they're looking ahead with virtual performances, Village Living Online reports.

Central Alabama Theater is located at 36 Church Street in Mountain Brook. Soon after CAT closed to the public for safety measures, they began a weekly series of old CAT video clips called "CAT Close-Ups."

From there, Carl Peoples, the theater's executive artistic director, continued the virtual performances with "CAT Cyber Cabaret" and will soon be followed by their latest project, "CAT Cyber Cabaret the Series."

Read the full story HERE.

Central Alabama Theater (CAT) is a private, non-profit organization whose purpose is to enrich, educate and entertain Central Alabama by providing a superior entertainment experience through the production and presentation of quality professional theater. CAT will educate the stars of tomorrow through artistic workshops; create an outlet for new works; encourage creative community involvement; and present quality concert entertainment

Shows View More Birmingham Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You