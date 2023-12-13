Broadway Touring Production of Disney's ALADDIN Takes the BJCC Concert Hall Stage in January

Casting has been announced for the Birmingham engagement of Disney’s ALADDIN. This hit Broadway musical comedy is part of the 23–24 BROADWAY IN BIRMINGHAM series and will begin performances at the BJCC Concert Hall on Wednesday, January 24 for a limited engagement through Sunday, January 28.

In Birmingham, Aladdin will play Wednesday and Thursday at 7:30 p.m., Friday at 8:00 p.m., Saturday at 2:00 & 8:00 p.m. and Sunday at 1:00 & 6:30 p.m. There will also be a 2:00 p.m. matinee on Thursday, January 25. Tickets are available at BroadwayInBirmingham.com and BJCC.org. Group ticket savings for 10+ are available by contacting Groups@ATGuild.org.

The production features Adi Roy (Aladdin), Marcus M. Martin (Genie), Senzel Ahmady (Jasmine), Anand Nagraj (Jafar), Aaron Choi (Iago), Sorab Wadia (Sultan), Jake Letts (Babkak), Nathan Levy (Omar), Colt Prattes (Kassim), Nichalas L. Parker (Standby Genie, Jafar & Sultan) and J. Andrew Speas (Standby Genie, Sultan & Babkak).

Rounding out the cast are Alyssa Anani, Kolten Bell, Daniel Brackett, Brandon Burks, Kyle Caress, Edward Cuellar, Nathanael Hirst, Evin Johnson, Tyler Johnson-Campion, Nicole Lamb, Brandon J. Large, Lizzy Marie Legregin, Sonia Monroy, Angelina Mullins, Adriana Negron, Cameron Sirian, Kyra Smith, Taylor Mackenzie Smith, Asten Stewart and Jessica Mallare White.

About Aladdin

Aladdin, the hit musical based on the Academy Award®-winning animated film, opened on Broadway at the New Amsterdam Theatre to critical acclaim on March 20, 2014 and quickly established itself as one of the biggest new blockbusters in recent years. Having played over 3,000 performances, the New York production is among the Top 20 longest runs in Broadway history.

Hailed by The New York Times as “fabulous and extravagant,” the Broadway production has broken 16 New Amsterdam Theatre house records and spawned nine additional productions on four continents. Worldwide it has welcomed nearly 20 million people and can be seen currently on Broadway, on tour across North America and the U.K. and Ireland, as well as in Japan and Spain, with a new production in Seoul, South Korea opening in Fall 2024.

Produced by Disney Theatrical Group, Aladdin features music by Tony Award and eight-time Oscar® winner Alan Menken (Beauty and the Beast, Newsies, Sister Act), lyrics by two-time Oscar winner Howard Ashman (Beauty and the Beast, The Little Mermaid), three-time Tony Award and three-time Oscar winner Tim Rice (Evita, Aida) and six-time Tony Award nominee Chad Beguelin (The Prom, The Wedding Singer), with a book by Beguelin, and is directed and choreographed by two-time Tony Award winner Casey Nicholaw (The Book of Mormon).

Aladdin, adapted from the animated Disney film and centuries-old folktales including “One Thousand and One Nights,” is brought to fresh theatrical life in this bold new musical. Aladdin’s journey sweeps audiences into an exciting world of daring adventure, classic comedy and timeless romance. This new production features a full score, including the five cherished songs from the Academy Award-winning soundtrack and more written especially for the stage.

The animated film Aladdin was released by Disney in 1992 and was a critical and box office smash, becoming the highest-grossing film of the year. The film won the Oscar for Best Original Score and introduced the hit song “A Whole New World,” which won the second of the film’s two Academy Awards as Best Original Song. The Peabo Bryson/Regina Belle recording of the tune soared to #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Aladdin is designed by seven-time Tony-winning scenic designer Bob Crowley, eight-time Tony-winning lighting designer Natasha Katz, three-time Tony-winning costume designer Gregg Barnes and sound designer Ken Travis.

The production team also includes illusion designers Jim Steinmeyer and Rob Lake, hair designer Josh Marquette and makeup designer Milagros Medina-Cerdeira. The music team is headed by music supervisor and music director Michael Kosarin, who also created the vocal and incidental music arrangements, joined by orchestrator Danny Troob and dance music arranger Glen Kelly. John MacInnis is the associate choreographer, Jason Trubitt is the production supervisor and Myriah Bash is the general manager. Anne Quart serves as executive producer.

The current North American tour has played in over 40 cities to more than a half million people since launching in October 2022. A previous tour played to an additional nearly 3 million patrons.



For more information, visit AladdinTheMusical.com/tour, Instagram and Facebook