Brian Clowdus Returns to Georgia with THE SALEM EXPERIENCE
Brian Clowdus returns to Georgia this fall to produce his most spectacular and immersive production to date in the world premiere of The Salem Experience.
Much like his world-famous SOLD-OUT runs of The Sleepy Hollow Experience, Salem will be an on your feet, haunted immersive, 360, theatrical haunt complete with live music, special effects and a most FIERY spectacle.
This new production will chronicle the Salem Witch trials with a nod to what is happening currently in our country. Cancel Culture has become the new modern hysteria and this production proves that history repeats itself.
"We are living in a modern-day Salem. Rumors & social media posts are taken as truth. The mentally deranged are considered wise. This is a battle between good & evil. I do believe that good will win & I do believe that amazing art comes out of chaos. The Salem Experience flies into Georgia this fall at an undisclosed location in Senoia. You all wanted a witch hunt... well now you've got one." -Brian Clowdus, Producer & Director
Learn more at www.BrianClowdus.com.