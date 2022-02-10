Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Alabama Theatre Will Screen CASABLANCA on Valentine's Day

pixeltracker

This film is being presented with open movie captioning shown on screen.

Feb. 10, 2022  
Alabama Theatre Will Screen CASABLANCA on Valentine's Day

The Alabama Theatre will screen Casablanca presented with Open Movie Captioning on February 14 at 7:00 pm. This film is being presented with open movie captioning shown on screen.*

There will be a sing-along with the Mighty Wurlitzer at 7 p.m., with the feature immediately following. As usual, we will offer a specialty cocktail whipped up just for Valentine's Day along with our usual selection of wine, beer, cocktails and Coca-Cola products.

Tickets are $10 and are available now through Ticketmaster or at the door beginning one hour before showtime.

Casablanca (1942) PG. 1h 42min. Drama, Romance, War

In Casablanca, Morocco in December 1941, a cynical American expatriate meets a former lover, with unforeseen complications.

Director: Michael Curtiz

Writers: Julius J. Epstein (screenplay), Philip G. Epstein (screenplay)

Stars: Humphrey Bogart, Ingrid Bergman, Paul Henreid

Masks are recommended.

Learn more at https://alabamatheatre.com/event/casablanca-presented-with-open-movie-captioning/.


Related Articles View More Birmingham Stories

Buy at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Summer Last Dance Hoodie
Summer Last Dance Hoodie
The Show Must Go On Hoodie
The Show Must Go On Hoodie
Diana Blue Logo Mug
Diana Blue Logo Mug

More Hot Stories For You

  • Alabama Theatre Will Screen CASABLANCA on Valentine's Day
  • Alabama Shakespeare Festival to Present MACBETH
  • The Whole Backstage Theatre Will Present WILLY WONKA, JR. This Summer
  • RIVERDANCE Launches 25th Anniversary North American Tour In March 2022