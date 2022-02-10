Alabama Theatre Will Screen CASABLANCA on Valentine's Day
This film is being presented with open movie captioning shown on screen.
There will be a sing-along with the Mighty Wurlitzer at 7 p.m., with the feature immediately following. As usual, we will offer a specialty cocktail whipped up just for Valentine's Day along with our usual selection of wine, beer, cocktails and Coca-Cola products.
Tickets are $10 and are available now through Ticketmaster or at the door beginning one hour before showtime.
Casablanca (1942) PG. 1h 42min. Drama, Romance, War
In Casablanca, Morocco in December 1941, a cynical American expatriate meets a former lover, with unforeseen complications.
Director: Michael Curtiz
Writers: Julius J. Epstein (screenplay), Philip G. Epstein (screenplay)
Stars: Humphrey Bogart, Ingrid Bergman, Paul Henreid
Masks are recommended.
Learn more at https://alabamatheatre.com/event/casablanca-presented-with-open-movie-captioning/.