Alabama Theatre Will Screen CASABLANCA on Valentine's Day

The Alabama Theatre will screen Casablanca presented with Open Movie Captioning on February 14 at 7:00 pm. This film is being presented with open movie captioning shown on screen.*

There will be a sing-along with the Mighty Wurlitzer at 7 p.m., with the feature immediately following. As usual, we will offer a specialty cocktail whipped up just for Valentine's Day along with our usual selection of wine, beer, cocktails and Coca-Cola products.

Tickets are $10 and are available now through Ticketmaster or at the door beginning one hour before showtime.

Casablanca (1942) PG. 1h 42min. Drama, Romance, War

In Casablanca, Morocco in December 1941, a cynical American expatriate meets a former lover, with unforeseen complications.

Director: Michael Curtiz

Writers: Julius J. Epstein (screenplay), Philip G. Epstein (screenplay)

Stars: Humphrey Bogart, Ingrid Bergman, Paul Henreid

Masks are recommended.

Learn more at https://alabamatheatre.com/event/casablanca-presented-with-open-movie-captioning/.