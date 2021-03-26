Alabama Theatre presents the Fusion National Dance Competition, April 16 - April 18.

The competition takes place at the Alabama Theatre, 1817 3rd Ave North in Birmingham, AL 35203 United States.

Masks are required at all times, including while dancing and taking photos. Capacity is extremely limited due to covid-19 restrictions. Please check with your dance studio or competition organizers for scheduling and guidelines for guest entry.

Concessions will be open but will be serving a limited menu and will take cards only, no cash. By entering the Alabama Theatre you are confirming that you do not have any covid-19 symptoms and promise to follow all health and safety guidelines presented.

Learn more at https://alabamatheatre.com/event/fusion-national-dance-competition/.