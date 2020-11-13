Alabama Theatre Presents Drew Holcomb: A Benefit for Our Theatres

All proceeds from this event will benefit the historic Alabama Theatre and Lyric Theatre.

The Alabama and Lyric Theatres have cancelled or rescheduled more than 100 events due to the effects of Covid19. By the end of 2020 the theatres will have lost more than $2.5 million in revenue. Help us make sure these Birmingham Landmarks last into the next century. Without your help, we're history.

This event features socially distanced reserved seating in pods of groups of 2 and 4. Masks are required at all times except when eating and drinking. Capacity is 30% to ensure safe social distancing, so tickets are very limited.

In addition to standard cleaning procedures, the Alabama and Lyric Theatres have implemented the following policies and procedures to protect guests, staff and volunteers at events during the Covid19 pandemic.

All guests have their temperatures checked by security before entering the building and will be provided with a pump of hand sanitizer.

Masks are required at all times.

Tickets are scanned, touch free.

Hand sanitizer stations are spread throughout the theatre and disinfectant wipes are available for guests who wish to wipe their seat down before sitting.

All seats are reserved and are sold in pods of 2 and 4 to keep parties separated by at least 6 feet.

The bar and merchandise stand only accept cards, no cash.

Plexiglass shields and hand sanitizer are set up at every bar station.

High touch surfaces are sanitized every 30 minutes.

The theatre is disinfected after every event with nontoxic disinfectant solution using an electrostatic fogger to ensure that every surface, including fabric, has been disinfected.

Usually performing with his band, Drew Holcomb & the Neighbors, this event is Drew Holcomb's first ever solo acoustic evening of songs and stories. Drawing inspiration from Tom Petty and Bob Dylan, Drew Holcomb has found his today's landscape of singer/songwriter Americana.

Learn more and purchase tickets at https://alabamatheatre.com/event/drew-holcomb-a-benefit-for-our-theatres/.

