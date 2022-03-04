Alabama Shakespeare Festival Presents LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

Alabama Shakespeare Festival to present Little Shop of Horrors, March. 4 - April 3 on the Octagon Stage.

The retro rock musical follows down-on-his-luck Seymour working at a crummy floral shop on Skid Row. Secretly smitten with his coworker Audrey, Seymour names his out-of-this-world discovery - a foul-mouthed, R&B-singing plant - Audrey II.

Audrey II offers Seymour fame, fortune and everything he's ever wanted ... as long as he keeps feeding it ... . Accompanied by a soulful musical score, zany characters and carnivorous puppets, this campy show makes for an electrifying experience, leaving audiences hungry for more

Directing the show is ASF Artistic Director, Rick Dildine. Dildine described the story as a parable about what happens when you make a deal with the devil.

"At its heart is a beautiful love story, but it's also about sacrificing your soul to get what you want," said Dildine. "Everyone can relate to wanting something in their life that they think is missing, whether that be love, money or fame."

Dildine said the 40-year-old piece still holds an important lesson: Pursue fame at your own peril.

"We have an obsession in our culture with fame, celebrities, likes and followers. It comes at a cost, and what it costs might cause you to compromise your values," said Dildine.

Little Shop of Horrors features a Motown-inspired score composed by Alan Menken with lyrics penned by Howard Ashman - the team behind Disney's The Little Mermaid and Beauty and the Beast. The show developed a cult following after its initial run Off-Broadway and after the release of the 1986 film directed by Frank Oz.

Dildine said the choice to perform on the smaller, intimate Octagon Stage harkens back to the show's roots of being performed Off-Broadway. The show boasts a big personality, with vibrant design elements and unforgettable music - and audiences will be up close and personal.

Portraying the meek Seymour is Kelly Autry, who has been seen as Sir Robin in Spamalot, Ash Ketchum in The Pokemusical, and in the world premiere opera Stonewall at Lincoln Center. Lauren Chapman, whose credits include Frozen and Kinky Boots on Broadway, plays the sweet and sincere Audrey.

Blood-eating succulent, Audrey II, is voiced by Michael Shepperd, previously seen as Audrey II on Broadway, as well as in Peter Pan with Cathy Rigby, Caroline, or Change and Fences. Local puppeteer Scott Grinstead (That Kid's Show, Oh, KayKay) brings the giant plant to life.

Joining the cast is Elexis Morton as Chiffon, Crystal Sha'nae as Crystal, Danea Osseni as Ronnette, Allen Fitzpatrick as Mushnik and Andrew Samonsky as Orin.

Members of the production team include choreographer Lindsay Benton, assistant choreographer Jaela Deadrick, musical director Joel Jones, scenic designer Adam Koch, associate scenic designer Steven Royal, costume designer Theresa Ham, lighting designer Cory Pattak, sound designer Melanie Chen Cole, stage manager Katie An Siegel, assistant stage manager Brenna Bishop and production assistant Cassandra Whitt. The Audrey II puppet was designed by Monkey Boys Production.

Ticket prices start at $25. To purchase, call 334.271.5353, visit the ASF Box Office (Monday - Saturday, doors open at 12:00 p.m.), or purchase online at ASF.net. Evening performances begin at 7:00 p.m.; matinees begin at 2:00 p.m.