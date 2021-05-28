Alabama Shakespeare Festival Launches Live Concerts In Outdoor Amphitheater

Alabama Shakespeare Festival's magical Shakespeare Garden amphitheater will come alive for Garden Glow, a summer music series featuring Jazz, Blues, Singer-Songwriters, and Folk/Americana on four Friday evenings in June and July.

Patrons and their friends and family will enjoy a relaxing outdoor event featuring a diverse lineup of talented musicians. Chairs and picnic blankets are welcome. Full bar service will be available. Seating is limited.

Tickets for each performance are $10. Guests may also pre-order charcuterie boxes (cured meats and cheese or cheese only) when they purchase tickets.

Purchase tickets online now at ASF.net | Purchase through the Box Office by phone or email starting Tuesday, June 1 at noon (BoxOffice@asf.net or 334-271-5353

More information about Garden Glow and the artists is available at ASF.net/Garden-Glow.