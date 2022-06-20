Alabama Shakespeare Festival announces Camp Shakespeare - EXTREME (Grades 7-12). The camp runs June 20 - 24, 2022, from 9am - 4pm.

All the fun of Camp Shakespeare, but to the EXTREME. This camp gives middle school and high school students a chance to dive deeper into character creation, learn to move with confidence around the stage, and learn how to use the voice to command and captivate an audience! Are you ready to achieve the EXTREME?

Cost: $300

REGISTER FOR CAMP SHAKESPEARE EXTREME