ASF Presents A Unique, Virtual Adaptation Of A CHRISTMAS CAROL

Alabama Shakespeare Festival presents Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol, adapted and performed by Greta Lambert, streaming digitally November 26 through December 27, 2020.

Audiences will be mesmerized as one actor takes on many roles in this heartwarming production. ASF's A Christmas Carol is the perfect way for families and friends to make the holidays unforgettable. Directed by ASF Artistic Director Rick Dildine, this holiday offering is a unique event during an unparalleled time for the theater. Although the pandemic forced the closure of ASF's physical spaces, it has inspired the development of creative programs and events that continue to deliver the arts to audiences in this age of social distancing.

Dickens was known for performing dramatic readings of his popular novella for audiences all over the world. Drawing inspiration from that tradition, longtime company member Greta Lambert stars in ASF's one-person production of A Christmas Carol.

"It's both challenging and fun to play all the characters and narrate the story," said Lambert. "I have borrowed from the many wonderful actors I've seen play all these roles. Hopefully, this version will make audiences feel like their favorite aunt is reading the cherished holiday tale to them."

This streaming production will transport audiences back to a magical evening in Victorian England to enjoy the story of Ebenezer Scrooge and his encounters with Jacob Marley and the Ghosts of Christmas Past, Present, and Future.

"As we approach the end of 2020, we wanted to share a story that has become a tradition for many, and there is no better artist to trust with this task than Greta Lambert, who has entertained audiences here since 1985," said Dildine. "Over the past year, many of us have turned to beloved works and favorite tales for comfort. A Christmas Carol is a source of comfort and a reminder that transformation is possible when one's heart is open."

The creative team includes Lighting Designer Tom Rodman, Sound Designer Melanie Chen Cole, Assistant Sound Designer Russell Thomas Bush, Stage Manager Katie An Siegel, and production company Big Dreamz Creative.

While enjoyed by audiences of all ages, A Christmas Carol is recommended for ages 7 and up. Tickets are $15 per household and go on sale November 26 at ASF.net/christmas. Tickets for A Christmas Carol are only available for purchase online; however, beginning December 3, the ASF Box Office will provide support via email and phone on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays from 12:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. CT.

Over the next few months, ASF will continue to produce online and outdoor events keeping in mind the safety of our artists, staff, and audiences. Patron support of programming is paramount and donations are critical to our future success. Those wishing to make a contribution will have the option to include an additional gift with their ticket purchase.

A Christmas Carol will be available to stream to in-person, virtual, and hybrid classrooms free of charge as part of the theater's SchoolFest student matinee program. Educators interested in streaming the 72-minute production to their classes can request information by completing the form at ASF.net/schoolfest-reservation.

"We are keenly aware of the challenges that students and educators have faced during the pandemic," said ASF Executive Director Todd Schmidt. "As an education partner, we want to ensure that, especially now, educators have access to the quality educational enrichment that more than one million students have experienced through in-person visits to ASF since its opening in Montgomery in 1985. We felt providing this production free of charge was the best way to do that.

