AMERICAN MARIACHI Comes to Alabama Shakespeare Festival

AMERICAN MARIACHI, written by José Cruz González, comes to Alabama Shakespeare Festival this summer!

Performances run July 27-August 21 2022 on the Festival Stage.

Family, tradition, progress, and the freedom to dream big are at the center of this hilarious and big-hearted musical. Lucha spends her days caring for her ailing mother. Yearning to break free from her life's monotony, she comes up with a wild idea: an all-girl mariachi band.

But it's the 1970s, and girls can't be mariachis ... or can they? Follow Lucha and her spunky cousin as they hunt for bandmates, dodge disapproving relatives, and bring Mom along for the ride. Will the band come together?

Learn more at https://asf.net/american-mariachi-2022/