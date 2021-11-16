Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

NORMA Comes to La Monnaie Next Month

Performances run 12-31 December.

Nov. 16, 2021  
For Vincenzo Bellini, a good libretto is one that contains 'thrilling situations' and verses that 'portray the passions in the most vivid way'. That aesthetic shines through in his masterpiece, Norma, the eighth of the ten operas he composed during his short life, which is now one of the most popular in the Bel Canto repertoire.

Aside from the famous aria 'Casta diva', which captures the heart and the imagination, this score with its exquisite cantilenas and music steeped in passion also relates a drama about fundamentalist obstinance, hatred, and revenge. In this production, directed by Christophe Coppens, Norma's secret double life, full of deeply human love and jealousy, and her struggle with a narrow-minded and oppressive society will prove more relevant today than ever.

In his debut at La Monnaie, the conductor Sesto Quatrini will lead a true Bel Canto cast, which includes Sally Matthews and Enea Scala, in an intensely passionate performance.

During the performance of 19 December, we offer people with a visual impairment the opportunity of audio description. Click here for more info and reservations.

Performances run 12-31 December.

Learn more at https://www.lamonnaie.be/en/program/1954-norma


