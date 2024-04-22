Sofie Vanden Eynde & Saad Mahmood Jawad Come to Bozar in May

1
Music Chapel Gala Concert 2024 Comes to Bozar This Week
The Music Chapel will present its traditional Gala concert in the splendid Henry Le Bœuf Hall. This concert will be a magnificent opportunity to share, with all the partners and friends of the Music Chapel, a moment of musical pleasure around this institution full of ambition for future generations.
ALL GREEKS FESTIVAL Opens Next Month in Belgium
From the open air versions of plays by Milo Rau and Tiago Rodrigues, to dozens of touching collaborations between professional artists and the people of Ghent. The ALL GREEKS FESTIVAL, unique in the history of European stage arts, simultaneously breathes new life into ancient cultural heritage and holds up a mirror to the city, society and the arts.
Stephane Galland Comes to Bozar in May
Stéphane Galland is perhaps best known as the drummer with Aka Moon, but has also built an impressive international career as a sideman of Joe Zawinul Syndicate, Zap Mama, Ozark Henry, Novastar, Axelle Red and Ibrahim Maalouf, among others. For several years, he has also been steadily building a solo career, always collaborating with young talent.
Bozar Launches Subscriptions For 24-25 Season
For the '24-'25 season, Bozar continues their tradition of delighting music lovers with concerts of extraordinary quality. With the launch of subscriptions and 'First Arrivals,' the audience can discover a selection of exceptional artists starting today. Sales began at 10 am on Tuesday March 19th.