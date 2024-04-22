Sofie Vanden Eynde & Saad Mahmood Jawad Come to Bozar in May

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



In the Occident, the muses bring artists inspiration. In the Arab world, djinns make your deepest wishes come true. Close to the inner wonder of the dream: this is where Belgian lutenist Sofie Vanden Eynde and Iraqi oud player Saad Mahmood Jawad meet. They blend their favourite compositions from Downland to Fairuz, improvising on baroque bass lines and oriental maqamat. Far outside their everyday comfort zone, Sofie and Saad set out to discover the age-old kinship between their instruments.

Sofie Vanden Eynde - lute , theorbo

Saad Mahmood Jawad - arrangements , oud

Programme

Works by Francesco Da Milano

Works by Robert de Visée

Works by John Dowland

Works by Fairuz