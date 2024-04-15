Music Chapel Gala Concert 2024 Comes to Bozar This Week

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Music Chapel will present its traditional Gala concert in the splendid Henry Le Bœuf Hall. This concert will be a magnificent opportunity to share, with all the partners and friends of the Music Chapel, a moment of musical pleasure around this institution full of ambition for future generations.

The Artists in residence will enchant you with an eclectic program, true to the spirit of companionship dear to the Chapel. With the exceptional participation of José van Dam, in an unexpected and captivating role!

They will be accompanied by the brilliant Appassionato chamber orchestra, conducted by Mathieu Herzog.

Program :

​Ensemble Appassionato

Octopus Choir

Mathieu Herzog, conductor

Anna Agafia Egholm, violin

Carole-Anne Roussel, soprano

Anne-Lise Polchlopek, mezzo-soprano

José van Dam, narrator

L. van Beethoven: Violin Concerto in D Major, op. 61

F. Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night’s Dream, op. 61 (With a reading of Shakespeare’s text by José van Dam)