MLUNGU to Play Toneelhuis This November

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Mlungu is a punchy cabaret stand-up comedy solo show filled with audience interaction and humour. Performances will run at Toneelhuis in Cape Town

from 3rd - 4th November.

After a successful run at The National Arts Festival, Mlungu heads to Toneelhuis for her Cape Town debut. Dead tree in one hand suitcase in the other, this Mlungu wastes no time in addressing the rainbow nation. Written and performed by Shannon Hendry, who has been twice nominated for a KANNA as well as a Cape Town Theatre Award, Mlungu started out as a final examination piece for Hendry's Cabaret Honours at Stellenbosch University and is now making the kind of waves her ancestors came from… expect this Mlungu won't be colonising.

Described as an 'uncategorisable (and ridiculously funny) protest against white privilege', Mlungu is an unhinged political satire of white privilege that calls for white South Africans (both Afrikaans and English) to just be good mlungus like her. This one woman show uses political humour as an attempt to create a space for nation-building amongst South Africans.

Crashing onto stage like the ocean waves her ancestors came from, Mlungu is fully aware of the show she is about to put on. From handing out donation tins for reparations to feeding white men slices of white bread, this Mlungu has surprisingly not been cancelled. There is only one way to describe this show, the unexpected love child of EFF and DA.

This English white woman might start a cult but will she give the land back? Find out at this hilarious one woman show!

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