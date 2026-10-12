The Circus Production GLORIOUS BODIES Will Come to Antwerp in October

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The circus production “Glorious Bodies” will be presented at hetpaleis in Antwerp, Belgium, on Oct. 18. The performance will begin at 3 p.m. and run approximately 55 minutes. The production is recommended for audiences ages 8 and older.

Created and choreographed by Piet Van Dycke, “Glorious Bodies” explores aging in the circus world through a combination of partner acrobatics and dance. The production features six acrobats between the ages of 56 and 68, each with a background in traditional circus performance. The performers examine how the body changes with age and how experienced artists continue to work with movement and physical performance.

The cast includes Thorsten Bohle, Winfried Deuling, Johannes Fischer, Paul Griffoen, Det Rijven and Astrid Schöne. Kris Auwers composed the music, while Marie Peeters serves as dramaturg. Arjan Kruidhof designed the installation, Casper Van Overschee designed the lighting, Edwin van Steenbergen provided lighting design coaching, and Oona Mampuys designed the costumes.

“Glorious Bodies” is produced by Circumstances vzw, with co-production support from PLAN, Festival Circolo, DansBrabant, Cirklabo, Circuswerkplaats Dommelhof, PERPLX, Perpodium and Sabam for Culture. The production also receives support from the Flemish government and Grensverleggers/deBuren.

Tickets are available through the official hetpaleis website. Prices are €18 for patrons older than 26, €14.50 for those under 26, and €9 for children and young people under 18. A reduced rate of €3 is also listed for eligible patrons.

The performance will take place at hetpaleis, located at Meistraat 2 in Antwerp. Additional information and ticket purchases are available at https://www.hetpaleis.be/nl/event/glorious-bodies.

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