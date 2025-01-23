Jakob Comes to Botanique in February

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Jakob comes to Botanique next month. The performance is set for 18 February. Through his enchanting melodies, Jakob resonates with audiences well beyond Norway's borders.

Between the hours of watching scary movies under blankets and riding bikes on suburban concrete, from a whirlpool of nostalgia and afterschool joy, Jakob writes songs. His music is a reminder that vulnerability is power and simplicity can hold profound depth.

Life’s oscillations between intense joys and moments of deep sadness come through in his work. Imbued with past and present relationships, he is evoking the essential yet challenging feelings that arise from intimacy. Jakob, formerly known as Jakob Ogawa, first gained attention with his 2017 debut EP «Bedroom tapes» and later his 2019 EP «April». He is set to embark on a highly anticipated European tour next spring, bringing his unique live performances to fans across the continent.

