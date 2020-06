La Monnaie / De Munt, the federal opera house in Brussels, is currently offering streamable shows on their site until June 30.

There are six shows available for streaming on their site now as part of their virtual season.

The shows include: DIE ZAUBERFLÖTE, LE COQ D'OR, THE ELISIR OF AMORE, LOHENGRIN, BEATRICE AND BENEDICT, and ORFEO & MAJNUN.

Learn more about the virtual season HERE.

Related Articles Shows View More Belgium Stories

More Hot Stories For You