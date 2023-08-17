CASSANDRA Comes to La Monnaie Next Month

Performances run 10-23 September.

By: Aug. 17, 2023

POPULAR

Buy Two Tees, Get One 50% For Our Back to School Sale! Photo 1 Buy Two Tees, Get One 50% For Our Back to School Sale!
Madonna Shares Rescheduled Tour Dates Photo 2 Madonna Shares Rescheduled Tour Dates
INSIDE THE MUSIC Comes to La Monnaie Next Month Photo 3 INSIDE THE MUSIC Comes to La Monnaie Next Month

CASSANDRA Comes to La Monnaie Next Month

Sandra divides her time between her research into the melting ice caps and stand-up comedy. Concerned about her recent studies into the impact of human activity on the environment, she wants to use humour to raise awareness. But people around her are sceptical, as is her own family. Just as Cassandra predicted the fall of Troy without being heard, Sandra predicts the imminent approach of a terrible tragedy but no one is listening… 

How can you convince others when they refuse to hear you? Why do some people ignore a future that is right before their eyes? For his first opera, Belgian composer Bernard Foccroulle has chosen a highly topical theme: environmental activism in the face of social inertia. Thanks to a powerfully evocative score conducted by Kazushi Ono and sets that will transport us in turn to a huge library, a beehive and the heart of a glacier, Cassandra will be a powerful and poetic opening to the 2023-24 season.

CAST

Conductor Kazushi Ono
Director & Video Designer Marie-Eve Signeyrole

Set Designer Fabien Teigné
Costume Designer Yashi
Lighting Designer Philippe Berthomé
Dramaturge Louis Geisler
Video Collaborator Artis Dzērve
Chorus Master Emmanuel Trenque

Cassandra Katarina Bradić
Sandra Jessica Niles
Hecuba / Victoria Susan Bickley
Naomi Sarah Defrise
Blake Paul Appleby
Apollo Joshua Hopkins
Priam / Alexander Gidon Saks
Stage Manager Sandrine Mairesse
Conference Presenter Lisa Willems (MM Laureate)

La Monnaie Symphony Orchestra and Choirs



RELATED STORIES - Belgium

1
INSIDE THE MUSIC Comes to La Monnaie Next Month Photo
INSIDE THE MUSIC Comes to La Monnaie Next Month

Pendant un quart de siècle, Bernard Foccroulle a été successivement directeur de la Monnaie et du Festival d’Aix-en-Provence. Depuis cinquante ans, il se dévoue inconditionnellement aux mystères et aux révélations de la musique. Une vie d’émerveillement et d’engagement ayant façonné le regard qu’il porte sur notre monde derrière ses lunettes rondes.

2
La Monnaie Hosts a Kids Workshop For CASSANDRA in September Photo
La Monnaie Hosts a Kids Workshop For CASSANDRA in September

On Sunday 17 September, La Monnaie will invite the whole family to dive into the intriguing world of Cassandra. Learn more about the upcoming event here!

3
CASSANDRA Comes to La Monnaie in September Photo
CASSANDRA Comes to La Monnaie in September

Thanks to a powerfully evocative score conducted by Kazushi Ono and sets that will transport us in turn to a huge library, a beehive and the heart of a glacier, Cassandra will be a powerful and poetic opening to the 2023–24 season.

4
VERDI & LA SCALA Comes to La Monnaie in September Photo
VERDI & LA SCALA Comes to La Monnaie in September

La musique de Giuseppe Verdi regorge de moments d’une beauté à vous donner la chair de poule ! Et le célébrissime chœur des esclaves « Va, pensiero » de Nabucco est loin d’être le seul exemple.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Watch Baldwin & Rodriguez in THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY Video Video: Watch Baldwin & Rodriguez in THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY
Streep & Park Sing an ONLY MURDERS Song by Bareilles and Pasek & Paul Video
Streep & Park Sing an ONLY MURDERS Song by Bareilles and Pasek & Paul
How ALADDIN Has Made Michael James Scott's Broadway Wishes Come True Video
How ALADDIN Has Made Michael James Scott's Broadway Wishes Come True
Watch Richard Jay-Alexander Direct Countess Luann & Sonja Morgan Video
Watch Richard Jay-Alexander Direct Countess Luann & Sonja Morgan
View all Videos

Belgium SHOWS

Recommended For You