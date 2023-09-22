Bernie Sanders Comes to Bozar in October

Bernie Sanders comes to Bozar for the launch of his new book It's OK to be angry at capitalism. It is the only Belgian stop during his European tour.

The event is on 10th of October '23 at 20:30 in Henry Le Boeuf Hall.



Our economic system is disappointing us; the rich get richer and the poor get poorer. The solution requires a fundamental overhaul of our economy and politics. In It’s OK to Be Angry About Capitalism, Bernie Sanders provides a razor-sharp analysis of the capitalist system’s destructive nature. He shows how unfettered capitalism is responsible for unprecedented income and wealth inequality, how it undermines democracy, and how it destroys our planet.

Senator Bernie Sanders will be discussing his new book with Karl van den Broeck in Bozar.



It's OK to Be Angry About Capitalism was published in February 2023. The Dutch translation will be released on October 7th by Bot Uitgevers.



Tickets: box office opens on Tuesday the 3rd of October at 1 pm

Rates: €22 - €24

Time: 20:30-22:00

Language: English