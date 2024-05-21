Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



From 24 to 26 May 2024, the Brussels Jazz Weekend offers free concerts in a number of squares and indoor venues. Bozar is also on board and has invited on Saturday May 25th five groups to make Brussels' Grand-Place rumble: MaDaBa, Manu Hermia & Orchestra Nazionale della Luna, John Ghost, Next.Ape and Kolinga.

Programme

15:30 - 16:30 | MaDaBa

MaDaBa’s original compositions blend the language of Middle Eastern ud music with contemporary jazz, creating a vibrant improvisational world. A mosaic of Syrian-Turkish-Dutch artistry.

17:00 - 18:00 | Manu Hermia & Orchestra Nazionale della Luna

Official sources cannot confirm but Orchestra Nazionale della Luna is the most popular band on the moon. Under the astrological guidance of saxophonist Manu Hermia, the formation will descend to Brussels' Grand-Place for an out-of-this-world concert.

18:30 - 19:45 | John Ghost

John Ghost is the brainchild of guitarist-composer Jo De Geest. The sextet is typified by minimalism, electronics and a cinematic character. Their album Thin Air. Mirror Land was warmly received last year by critics and fans.

20:15 - 21:30 | Next.Ape

Drummer Antoine Pierre has already appeared in every Brussels concert hall with his numerous projects (Taxi Wars, Urbex, VAAGUE), but with Hungarian singers Veronika Harcsa at the Brussels Grand Place, he has a new first.

22:00 - 23:15 | Kolinga

Full of wisdom and experience, Rebecca M'Boungou sings about her multiple identities. Congolese electric guitars mix their sadness with jazz melodies to enter a continuous trance.

Comments