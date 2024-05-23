Bozar x Reset #1 Comes to Bozar Next Week

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



During the renovation of Studio and Salle M, Bozar collaborates with the temporary cultural hub Reset to present a sequence of 10 concerts of electronic music. These sensory spectacles unfold within the intimate ambiance of Reset's Auditorium, reminiscent of 70s Scandinavian style architecture. Each time, an international artist shares the bill with a local must see.

20:00 - 21:00 | GERARD & Victor Verhelst (A/V live)

GERARD combines ethereal guitar and voice sounds are combined with shamelessly digital synths and drums to create futuristic soundscapes and deconstructed pop songs. In collaboration with visual artist Victor Verhelst, the Brussels-based musician developed an audiovisual performance in which colours and shapes react to the music. GERARD's multifaceted world is thus expanded into an immersive experience.

21:30 - 23:00 | upsammy & Jonathan Castro (A/V live)

Dutch DJ producer upsammy blurs the line between inner and outer environments in her sets. With field recordings and kaleidoscopic electronics, she avoids clear genres, while retaining an organic touch as a gentle hum of nature digitized. Graphic artist Jonathan Castro triumphs on that same border, visualising the (un)recognisable for upsammy's latest album PAN (April 2024) in an audiovisual live show.

