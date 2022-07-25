Alain Altinoglu Comes to La Monnaie in September

No festive year would be complete without a new creation! And so Belgian composer Harold Noben is writing a 'concerto for orchestra', completely tailored to our soloists. Music Director Alain Altinoglu is conducting the world premiere and will be demonstrating with Till Eulenspiegels lustige Streiche and the Vier letzte Lieder that Richard Strauss mastered more than one register.

This first concert of the 2022-23 season opens, however, with a with the rarely performed 'Morceau symphonique' from César Franck's Rédemption.

The performance is on 25 September 2022.