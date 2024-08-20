Way Off Broadway's 30th Anniversary Season Continues With Area Premiere Of ANASTASIA

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



As The Way Off Broadway Dinner Theatre continues its 30th Anniversary Season, yet another area premiere production will take the stage at the Frederick venue when Anastasia opens on September 13th.

This dazzling show transports its audience from the twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920s, as a brave young woman sets out to discover the mystery of her past. Pursued by a ruthless Soviet officer determined to silence her, Anya enlists the aid of a dashing con man and a lovable ex-aristocrat. Together, they embark on an epic adventure to help her find home, love, and family.

The myth of the young Russian princess escaping the terrible fate of her family has captured the interest of the world since the Bolshevik Revolution in 1917. For generations the question of whether or not Anastasia was alive persisted with several women coming forward, claiming to be the heir to the Romanov dynasty.

As is often the case with such captivating stories, countless books and movies have been produced over the years based on the historic mystery. In 1997, 20th Century Fox released the first animated musical feature film in which a young girl named Anya discovers that she is in fact Princess Anastasia and sets out to reunite with her grandmother, the dowager empress, in Paris. The new stage adaption combines elements from the animated movie and Fox's 1956 film. The production ran on Broadway for two years, following its opening in the spring of 2017.

While the movie received generally positive reviews from critics, audiences fell in love with it, with its popularity only growing in the years since it was first released.

It wasn't until almost twenty years later that the movie was adapted into a full stage musical, even though the film had received two Academy Award nominations for its music. Hartford Stage in Hartford, Connecticut premiered the new musical during the summer of 2016, combining aspects of the 1956 Fox film and the animated movie. The new stage adaptation was written by Terrence McNally with music by Stephen Flaherty and lyrics by Lynn Ahrens.

Anastasia transferred to the Broadhurst Theatre on Broadway the following year, beginning previews on March 23, 2017, officially opening April 24th. The production featured Christine Altomare as Anya/Anastasia, John Bolton as Vlad, Derek Klena as Dimitri, Ramin Karimloo as Gleb Vaganov (a new character, not in the film), and Mary Beth Peil as the dowager empress.

When the production closed two years later, it had run for over 800 performances and been nominated for two Tony Awards, nine Drama Desk Awards, and twelve Outer Critics Circle Awards.

Way Off Broadway's production will be led by Emily Flack, making her WOB debut, in the title role, alongside Randy Stull as Dmitry, Dominic Massimino as Vlad, Aidan Russell as Gleb, Jessica Billones as Countess Lily, and Nora Zanger as the Dowager Empress. They will be joined onstage by Amy Cajigas, Mallory Coombs, Liberty Houldsworth, John Lewis, Nealah Rose Malmstrom, Shannon McGowan, Dana McNemar, Nathan Pitzer, Wil Spaeth, and Steve Steele.

The production is directed by Justin M. Kiska, with music direction by Jordan B. Stocksdale, and choreography by Amanda Patten.

Anastasia will run from September 13th through November 2nd with performances every Friday and Saturday evening, and matinees on the 1st, 3rd, and 5th Sunday of the month. Ticket prices vary by performance date and may be purchased by contacting the Box Office at (301) 662-6600.

To learn more about the show, or any of Way Off Broadway's productions or events, visit the theatre's website at www.wayoffbroadway.com.

The Way Off Broadway Dinner Theatre, under the direction of the Kiska family since 2002, is currently celebrating its 30th Season of producing live theatre. Since it first opened in 1995, the theatre has been a leader in the area's theatre community, proudly bringing both classic musicals, as well as regional and area premieres to the Frederick stage. Productions have included Diana – The Musical, Mary Poppins, Mamma Mia!, Disney's Beauty & the Beast, Sister Act, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, Monty Python's SPAMALOT, Noises Off, The Addams Family, Les Misérables, Sunset Boulevard, Legally Blonde, Dolly Parton's 9 to 5: The Musical, Hairspray, South Pacific, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, Mel Brooks' The Producers, CATS, The Wedding Singer, Evita, Thoroughly Modern Millie, The Sound of Music, Fiddler on the Roof, Grease, La Cage aux Folles, Guys & Dolls, Steel Magnolias, …Forum, Lend Me a Tenor, Joseph…, Blood Brothers, Mame, and 42nd Street. In addition to its regular Mainstage season, Way Off Broadway produces a number of special events throughout the year, including family theatre productions and an annual Breakfast with Santa (and Mrs. Claus). Through its outside producing brand, WOB LIVE! Entertainment, Way Off Broadway also presents Marquee Mysteries - an interactive murder mystery series where the audience helps solve the case - not only at the theatre, but regularly on the Walkersville Southern Railroad and other venues through the area for private functions. www.wayoffbroadway.com

Comments