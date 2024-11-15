Way Off Broadway Will Celebrate The Holiday Season With CHRISTMAS CHRONICLES

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



As The Way Off Broadway Dinner Theatre prepares to close out its blockbuster 30th Anniversary Season, the theatre will celebrate the holidays this year with Christmas Chronicles opening Friday, November 22nd.

In the show, following a boisterous family Thanksgiving dinner, Pap Pap McCallister heads up to the attic to start bringing down the Christmas decorations, having not been allowed to start putting them up until after Thanksgiving--a rule set by Grammie McCallister. As he's sorting through the collection of decorations, family members begin joining him as they reminisce about past Christmases and talk about their hopes for the year to come. A heartwarming and funfilled evening with the McCallisters will have audiences in the holiday spirit as they leave the theatre.

Always the most popular show of the year, Way Off Broadway's Christmas production blends songs and music from Christmases past and present and is always a show perfect for the entire family.

Christmas Chronicles stars some of the most recognizable faces to appear on the WOB stage over the years, with Steve Steele leading the cast at Pap Pap McCallister. He's joined by Jessica Billones, Betsey Whitmore Brannen, Melissa Ann Martin, Sarah Melinda, Ari Messeca, Randy Stull, Megan Elizabeth West, and Caleb Whitcomb.

The production is directed by Justin M. Kiska, who also wrote the show, with music direction by Tina Marie Bruley. Christmas Chronicles is the fourteenth Mainstage Christmas show Kiska has written for the theatre.

Christmas Chronicles will run from November 22nd through December 22nd with performances every Friday and Saturday evening, and matinees every Sunday in December. Ticket prices vary by performance date and may be purchased by contacting the Box Office at (301) 662-6600.

To learn more about the show, or any of Way Off Broadway's productions or events, including its upcoming 2025 Season which includes Agatha Christie's The Mousetrap, A Second Help – The Church Basement Ladies Sequel, Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella: The Broadway Musical, Company, and Once Upon a Christmas Night, visit the theatre's website at www.wayoffbroadway.com.

