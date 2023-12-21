Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Baltimore Awards

Video: Learn More About Olney Theatre Center's Future Plans as Part of its Staging the Future Campaign

The company is renovating the 1938 Original Theatre, expanding the theatre’s production and educational spaces, and enhancing the Root Family Outdoor Stage. 

By: Dec. 21, 2023

Olney Theatre Center is giving its audiences a look into its Staging the Future campaign in an all new video. Managing Director Debbie Ellinghaus and Artistic Director Jason Loewith walked through what to expect for the future of the company moving forward, including renovations and enhancements to the theatre.

Olney is going ahead with making  improvements to the artist and patron experience by renovating the 1938 Original Theatre, expanding the theatre’s production and educational spaces, and enhancing the Root Family Outdoor Stage. 

In April 2022, BroadwayWorld reported that Olney Theatre Center received an $11 million grant from the State of Maryland for the Staging the Future campaign, which allowed for many of the plans to be carried out.

Learn more about the campaign here and check out the video below!




