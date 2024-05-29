Video: First Look At A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM at Everyman Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Get a first look at Everyman Theatre's production of William Shakespeare's beloved comedy, A Midsummer Night's Dream, with a dynamic ensemble cast of 12 seasoned actors who are no strangers to Shakespeare. Check out the all-new video!

This humorous play, adapted by Gavin Witt, is being directed by Everyman Associate Artistic Director, Noah Himmelstein (The Skin of Our Teeth, An Almost Holy Picture). Inspired by the timeless desire to feed our youthful spirit, Himmelstein has brought members of Everyman's Resident Company together to explore a different take on ‘young love.' His unique vision infuses the play with a fresh perspective, inspired by the late 70's and early 80's, where audiences will be transported into a world of magic, mischief, and imagination set to the stylings, sounds, and vibrant energy of the lovers'.

Celebrated as one of Shakespeare's most cherished comedies, the play is noted for its carnival-like atmosphere, propelling the narrative with wonder and whimsy. Himmelstein leans into the strengths and bonds of the resident company and casting it a little differently by skewing the ages of the young lovers.

“In alignment with the essence of this visionary literature about the many characterizations of love and transformation, I've invited middle aged actors to play the young lovers alongside a remarkably large ensemble. In our production, they step away from our world into a portal that takes them into a dream of their teenage years and this mythical play, “states Himmelstein, “It's a joyful romantic comedy about finding or remembering your first love and unifying the different parts of ourselves that easily become suppressed and imbalanced. Afterall, dreams frequently meld various times and places from the entire span of a person's life within a single evening.”

Everyman's second Shakespeare production in its 34-year history, A Midsummer Night's Dream features a cast comprised seven members of the Resident Company including Deborah Hazlett (Harvey, The Lion in Winter) as Helena, Helen Hedman (A Doll's House, Dinner, and Cake) as Snug/Cobweb/Lion, Hannah Kelly (Harvey, The Lion in Winter) as Quince/Moth/Moonshine. Tony Nam (The Book Club Play, A Doll's House) as Bottom/Pyramus, Bruce Randolph Nelson (The Book Club Play, A Doll's House) as Lysander, Zack Powell (The Book Club Play, The Sound Inside) as Philostrate/Puck, and Jefferson A. Russell (Crumbs from the Table of Joy, Jump) as Demetrius. The cast also includes newcomers Andreá Bellamore as Hippolyta/Titania, Suzanna Catherine Fox as Flute/Peaseblossom/Thisbe, Natalya Lynette Rathnam as Hermia, and René Thornton Jr. as Theseus/Oberon. James Whalen (Ghosts) returns to the Everyman stage as Egeus/Snout/Mustardseed/Wall.

Joining Himmelstein, the creative team is composed of Resident Artists Daniel Ettinger (Set Design), David Burdick (Costume Design), Gary Logan (Text), Pornchanok Kanchanabanca (Sound Design), Robyn Quick (Dramaturgy), and Lewis Shaw (Fights and Intimacy). Also joining the Resident Artists are Aja Jackson (Lighting Design) and Shalyce Hembley (Choreography). Diane Healy will lead as Stage Manager with Jalon Payton as Assistant Stage Manager.

There are 33 scheduled performances available to the public, starting with a special Pay-What-You-Choose Performance on Sunday, May 12. Weekday and weekend performances run through Sunday, June 9. Tickets start at $29, with accessible Pay-What-You-Choose seats available for every performance.

Comments