INTO THE WOODS, THE 39 STEPS, and More Set For Maryland Ensemble Theatre 2026-27 Season

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Maryland Ensemble Theatre's 2026–27 season will invite audiences to five productions on its MainStage, five productions for its FUNCompany series and the return of the MET original musical Planet Claire.

'We believe theatre has the power to spark curiosity, create connection and remind us of our shared humanity,' said Melynda Burdette Wintrol, managing director of Maryland Ensemble Theatre. 'This season reflects everything we love about storytelling. It invites audiences to laugh together, reflect together and imagine together. Whether you're discovering MET for the first time or returning to a familiar seat, we hope these productions leave you inspired long after the lights come up.'

MAINSTAGE

MET's 2026–27 MainStage season invites audiences into worlds both familiar and unexpected, pairing beloved classics with contemporary works that challenge, entertain and inspire.

The season opens with Into the Woods (Sept. 11-Oct. 4), featuring music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, book by James Lapine, and directed by MET Ensemble member Shea-Mikal Green. Presented in MET's intimate black box theatre, this fresh take on the beloved musical follows Cinderella, Little Red Riding Hood, Jack, a Baker and his Wife as their wishes collide in a magical forest where every choice has lasting consequences.

The holiday season brings The Crater Sisters' Christmas Special (Nov. 20-Dec. 20), a MET associated piece written by John Morogiello and MET Ensemble member Lori Boyd and directed by Lynn Sharp Spears. Filled with ghosts, holiday magic and musical mayhem, this offbeat comedy follows a fading diva forced to reunite with the sister she hasn't spoken to in three decades just moments before her long-awaited comeback special. In February, MET presents The Moors (Feb. 12-March 7) by Jen Silverman, directed by Nicole Mattis. Set inside a crumbling manor on the windswept moors, this queer Gothic comedy blends mystery, romance and mischief as an unexpected visitor upends the secluded lives of its unforgettable characters.

Spring continues with Appropriate (April 2-25) by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, directed by MET Associate Artistic Director and Ensemble member Gené Fouché. Equal parts dark comedy and gripping family drama, the play explores memory, inheritance and the complicated legacies that refuse to stay buried. The season concludes with The 39 Steps (May 21-June 13), Patrick Barlow's adaptation of the novel by John Buchan and the Alfred Hitchcock film, directed by MET Producing Artistic Director and Ensemble member Tad Janes. Four actors portray nearly 100 characters in this whirlwind theatrical comedy packed with quick changes, physical comedy and inventive stagecraft.

BEYOND THE MAINSTAGE

MET's commitment to developing original work continues with the return of Planet Claire (Oct. 29-31), presented in partnership with Theatre FCC at Frederick Community College. Featuring the music of The B-52s, a book by Tad Janes and additional material by Gené Fouché and Tim King, this sci-fi go-go musical follows a waitress whose ordinary life is transformed after a mysterious accident transports her to a planet inhabited by aliens who bear a striking resemblance to members of The B-52s.

FUNCOMPANY

MET's FUNCompany season continues the theatre's commitment to creating meaningful theatrical experiences for children and families, where imagination takes center stage and young audiences discover the joy of live performance.

The season begins with Moon Festival Alice (Sept. 26-Oct. 18), a MET Original presented in partnership with The Asian American Center of Frederick. Inspired by Alice's Adventures in Wonderland, the production reimagines the classic tale through the lens of Asian folklore, Mid-Autumn Festival traditions and contemporary Asian American life.

Holiday fun continues with The Pigeon Gets A Big Time Holiday Extravaganza! (Nov. 28-Dec. 20), a brand-new musical based on the books and characters of Mo Willems, with script and lyrics by Mo Willems and Adam Tobin and music by Deborah Wicks La Puma. Filled with music, laughter and audience participation, this festive production brings together many of Willems' most beloved characters for a holiday celebration.

MET's Tiny Stages series returns with Oink, Quack, Moo (Jan. 21-31), a MET Original created especially for children ages 0-5 and their grown-ups. This gentle, interactive theatrical experience invites young audiences to explore a waking farm through music, movement and imaginative play, making it the perfect first trip to the theatre.

In February, The Velveteen Rabbit (Feb. 20-March 14), adapted by James Still from the story by Margery Williams, brings one of children's literature's most treasured tales to the stage. Through memory, love and imagination, this timeless story explores what it truly means to become real.

The season concludes with Charlotte's Web (April 17-May 9), adapted by Joseph Robinette from the book by E.B. White. Celebrating friendship, compassion and community, this enduring classic reminds audiences that even the smallest acts of kindness can make an extraordinary difference.

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