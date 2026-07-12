Review: VARIATIONS ON SILENCE at Rapid Lemon Productions

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Rapid Lemon Productions brings 12 local authors' stories to life in their 15th season's short play festival. Each year the audience votes for the theme of next years collections. Next years options are Dreams, Memory, or No. Make sure to vote by donating into one of the milk jugs in the lobby. The festival is being held at Strand Theater, 5426 Harford Road, Baltimore, MD 21214.

This was my first time attending the festival and I was moved at the different "variations" on the theme. The intimate theater creates a perfect backdrop for these powerful stories that touch on current issues, universal feelings that connect us all, and questions that make us think deeper. You could feel the love that everyone involved with this production has for the craft. The minimal set pieces and props really help the theater goer focus on the dialogue that has some powerful things to say.

Variations on Silence includes:

"The Void's Had Enough Of Your Noise" by Colin Tillery

A new form of therapy is working great for people but one person has an issue with it, the void. Clients come for an incredible new form of therapy where they scream all their frustrations into the void. But MacKenzie, the therapist, soon finds out not everyone loves her new method. The void comes to complain and ask for one thing: silence.

"Things Unsaid" by Regan Marie Nelson

Two siblings wait in a hospital for news of their father and discuss the things they wish they would have heard from him. This powerful story of two siblings who are going through a difficult wait will make you want to make sure nothing is left unsaid.

"Can You Hear Me Now?" by Wendy Matt

The last two survivors of a mystery illness create a video for anyone else who may be still out there. A poignant story of what could happen in our not so distant future.

"Voicemail" by Gabe Fremuth

In a country that is so divided how do we maintain relationships with our loved ones we may disagree with? Voicemail takes us through a strained sister brother relationship in a voicemail that didn't end when it was supposed to.

"Moving In" by Allison Chen

A family of 4 have one last game night before the kids are off to college.

"Body Language" by Taylor Leigh Lamb

Friend's go out for a night of fun at a silent disco to help distract from the stress of their lives.

"On Hold" by Douglass E. Smith Jr.

This short play looks at various iterations of things in our lives that can be affected by being on hold.

"Save The Monarchs" by Tia Nellie

A girl with a love of catapillers is getting ready for a party with her sister's friend. They find they have a lot more in common than they think.

"Who Cares?" by Alfonso Morales-Escobar

What if we actually listened to our subconsciences right now?

"Dark Matter Department of Community Services" by Deborah Carry-Amland

Two women enjoy a lunch when the Dark Matter Department comes to lend a helping hand.

"Waiting For You" by Mae Philippe-Auguste

A couple faces the struggle of how our mental health can affect our relationships.

"Gus" by Natasha Joyce and Martin Thompson

In a world of doom scrolling, it's easy to feel overwhelmed.

I was reminded of why I chose to be involved in Theatre and could feel the passion from everyone involved. The six person cast really shows off the range of the actors playing very different roles in each play. If you are a lover of raw live theater and want to support a hard working group of individuals that make up Rapid Lemon Productions I recommend heading over for this festival. Tickets can be purchased online at www.rapidlemon.org. Tickets are general admission, $25. A special discounted "Industry Night" performance is just $15, on Monday, July 13. Tickets are available at www.rapidlemon.org. Rapid Lemon Productions uses paperless ticketing –patrons' names will be at will call on the date of the performance. This production is supported in part by The Maryland State Arts Council (msac.org).

Photo by Rapid Lemon Production: Jae Jones, ReginaGinaG, Caleb Madison, Alexys Adams, Steven Forrester, and Cat Bustos in "Gus" by Natasha Joyce & Martin Thompson