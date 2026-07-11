Review: Viciously Funny MEAN GIRLS AT Rules Toby's In Columbia

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School’s out for the summer! We probably miss it! Let’s revisit high school with MEAN GIRLS at Toby’s in Columbia, through August 23, 2026. More inclusive and less mean than GREASE, less athletic and more thoughtful than High School Musical, it’s a smart take on the high school experience, with an embedded message of authenticity. It’s a great, popcorny treat with juicy musical numbers.

Going in, I don’t know anything about MEAN GIRLS other than it was written by Tina Fey, based on a movie by the same name, screenplay by Tina Fey. I don’t need to know anything about MEAN GIRLS other than that it was written by Tina Fey. Her comedy aligns with my sense of humor, so I look forward to a funny show, and am a little dismayed that I’ve missed seeing the 2004 movie this long. I always think I’ve seen it. I haven’t; I’ve seen Heathers twice.

MEAN GIRLS, music by Jeff Richmond, lyrics by Nell Benjamin, is nothing like Heathers. Is MEAN GIRLS like the movie Mean Girls? Like enough that fans of the movie will enjoy the musical, says my companion, who, because of her daughters being teens at the crucial time of the movie’s release, has seen the movie multiple times. She texts a daughter what we’re doing. ‘That’s so fetch,” the daughter texts back.

MEAN GIRLS at Toby’s is an immersive experience, with foods on the buffet being named for people or events in the show. The Plastics Pasta is very tasty, and Regina’s BBQ ribs are fall-off-the-bone tender and nicely seasoned. Visit the website to see what else is on the menu.

Director Mark Minnick goes a little bit Lion King for us at the beginning, reinforced by Projection Designer Quadry Brown’s fun illustrations on the theater’s screens, which help set the scene throughout the show. The actors have a lot of fun with that. “It Roars” is not the opening number - it’s an introduction to the main character, Cady, played by Rachel Cahoon. Cahoon’s work is her standard high-quality combination of nuanced acting and flawless vocals. This character suits her particularly, and she bounces around from awkward home-schooled kid to “in crowd” pretender in a brilliant way that never happens in actual high school.

The opening number, “Mean,” is performed by two powerhouse triple threats, Tobi Baisburd, whom we spotted in ROCK OF AGES! at Toby’s, and Alan Gutierrez-Urista, who is one of six people making their Toby’s debut in this show, as Janis and Damian, respectively. I don’t yet know what the show is about, only that this is a cautionary tale. I like “Mean.” I like “It Roars.” I like pretty much all the songs, especially “Apex Predator,” “World Burn,” “I’d Rather Be Me” and “I See Stars.” There are 18 full numbers (plus a couple of reprises) and all of them are solid. I’m impressed by the quality of the musical numbers. Musical Director Ross Scott Rawlings always delivers high end vocal and instrumental work, even with less than ideal material, so in the cases when the material is itself superior, he and the entire cast shine like stars. Composer Jeff Richmond, who is also responsible for musical work on the TV shows 30 Rock and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, creates numbers that are complicated enough to be entertaining, straightforward enough to be achievable and energetic enough to be engaging.

In “Where Do You Belong,” we meet all the pertinent players, including the Plastics. Gretchen, played with brittle fragility by Emily Flack, shows us exactly what being a follower looks like, and in her solo “What’s Wrong With Me?” exactly why. Alexis Krey-Bedore in a delightful supporting role plays Karen with ditzy girl energy and excellent comic timing. Her featured number “Sexy” is very funny.

Major props go to two impressive female performers. Valerie Adams Rigsbee plays all the adult women in the show. She is not only energetic and completely a different character in each role, she has a whole costume change, sometimes within only enough minutes to get from an exit point to an entrance point. Kudos to Costume Designer Janine Sunday who facilitates this quick switch on the run during scene changes. Valerie Adams Rigsbee is versatile and fascinating to watch. As Regina George, MaryKate Brouillet is absolutely stunning and her ability to carry off high school Queen Bee Mean Girl is as impressive as her performance in GYPSY when she convinced us she was 14…. Seven years ago. Applause for this ageless actor whose vocals are always a delight.

Brandon Bedore is a frequent player at Toby’s, and this time is highlighted as the Health Teacher as well as being in the Ensemble. This show features a nice bunch of newcomers as well. Playing the romantic lead Aaron is Payton O’Keefe, with good stage presence and nice harmonizing vocals. As Mr. Duval, school principal, Otega Okurume has very good comic timing. In the Ensemble are Katelyn O’Connor, Gab Ryan (familiar to me from an Iron Crow show) and Nico Thompson. Michael Simpson debuts as a Swing, which is an understudy for several people rather than just one. Additional Swings are Costume Designer Janine Sunday, Patricia “Pep” Target and Meridian To’Alepai. The rest of the Ensemble are J.C. Bost, Joey Ellinghaus, Jaylen Fontaine, Amanda Kaplan-Landstrom, Kayla Marks, Bryan Stopak and Anna Phillips-Brown.

Scenic Designer Shane Lowry gives us a flexible, agile set that moves in and out as rapidly as the action demands. I recognize a few pieces from GREASE and am pleased to see resources reused.

Director Mark Minnick handles a terrific montage-style sequence inside North Shore High with drill-team precision, and it’s the sort of thing that doesn’t impact the plot, but is a splendid visual flourish that Minnick makes so much a part of the Toby’s experience. Choreographer David Singleton’s choreography is energetic and engrossing, using a lot of verticality and counterpoint motion.

This is not a musical about Deep Things, though the musical numbers are better than movie-adaptated-to-musical standard. It’s the equivalent of a beach novel, a good meaty one. I’m fascinated from beginning to end, am surprised by some of the material and treated to excellently done song and dance numbers, plus fresh faces on the Toby’s team. If you’re looking for climate-controlled family-friendly live entertainment and a great meal with wonderful service, MEAN GIRLS is it, with extras. I really like this one- I might even say it’s fetch.

Running time: 2 hours, 45 minutes including one intermission

Photo: (From Left) Alexis Krey-Bedore, MaryKate Broulliet, Emily Flack & Rachel Cahoon as Karen, Regina, Gretchen and Cady

Photo Credit: Jeri Tidwell Photography

An online Playbill is available.

MEAN GIRLS plays at Toby’s Dinner And Show, 5900 Symphony Woods Road, Columbia, MD 21044, June 12 - August 23, 2026. Tuesday - Saturday, 6 PM for dinner; Wednesday and Sunday 10:30 for brunch, 5 PM for Sunday evening (Showtimes at 8, 12:30 and 7 PM, respectively.)

Ticket prices range from $67-$96, plus bar tab and tip.

Tickets can be purchased directly through the Box Office 410-730-8311. Box office hours: Monday- Saturday 10:00am- 8:00pm; Sunday 10:00am – 7:00pm, or buy online through Ticketmaster.

Parking must be accessed from the front of the building- the rear entrance that used to be accessible from Access Drive is blocked by construction.