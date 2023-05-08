Vagabond Players Presents ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST

The production  opens Friday, May 19 and runs through Sunday, June 11.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

MOST POPULAR

THE WIZ Sets Complete National Tour Route With Stops in Chicago, Los Angeles & More Photo 1 THE WIZ Sets Complete National Tour Route With Stops in LA & More
Tightened and Thrilling HAMLET at Chesapeake Shakespeare Company Photo 2 Tightened and Thrilling HAMLET at Chesapeake Shakespeare Company
LONG WAY DOWN, FIDDLER ON THE ROOF, and More Set For Olney Theatre's 23-24 Season Photo 3 LONG WAY DOWN, FIDDLER ON THE ROOF, and More Set For Olney Theatre's 23-24 Season
Award-Winning And Celebrated Musical THE PROM Comes To The Cumberland Stage Photo 4 Award-Winning And Celebrated Musical THE PROM Comes To The Cumberland Stage

Vagabond Players Presents ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST

Vagabond Players will conclude its 107th season with ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST written by Dale Wasserman, based on the novel by Ken Kesey, and directed by Audra M. Mullen.

This award-winning story of stage and screen offers a look into the world of absurdities and horrors facing a group of psychiatric patients in the early 1960s, and how that world is turned upside down by petty criminal Randle P. McMurphy who has always lived by his own rules. A charming rebel, McMurphy feigns insanity to serve his short sentence in the state mental hospital rather than in prison. Little does he know that he will be waging an epic war of wills against the formidable Nurse Ratched, who rules her domain with an iron will. This great American classic powerfully portrays a preeminently sane man being pushed to the outer limits of his sanity by the arbitrary rules and regulations of an institution that sets out to crush him.

ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST opens Friday, May 19 and runs through Sunday, June 11, with weekly performances Fridays/Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. Special performances include a special Saturday matinee on June 3 at 2 p.m. and a $10 Thursdays on Broadway performance June 8 at 8 p.m.

For tickets and show info visit Click Here. Special group rates are available online.

Located at 806 S. Broadway, Vagabond Players is easily accessible to patrons.

Due to language and content, this production is recommended for mature audiences.

ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Samuel French, Inc. www.concordtheatricals.com




RELATED STORIES - Baltimore

Bach In Baltimore to Perform Bach Trio With The Maryland State Boychoir This Month Photo
Bach In Baltimore to Perform Bach Trio With The Maryland State Boychoir This Month

Bach in Baltimore will perform a trio of Bach gems in collaboration with the Maryland State Boychoir at the Maryland State Boychoir Center for the Arts.

Maryland Lyric Opera Gives a Free Performance at Washington National Cathedrals Flower Mar Photo
Maryland Lyric Opera Gives a Free Performance at Washington National Cathedral's Flower Mart This Weekend

As part of its ongoing community programming, Maryland Lyric Opera (MDLO) will offer a free performance Friday, May 5 at the Washington National Cathedral as part of the All Hallows Guild Flower Mart to benefit the gardens and grounds of the Cathedral.

Tightened and Thrilling HAMLET at Chesapeake Shakespeare Company Photo
Tightened and Thrilling HAMLET at Chesapeake Shakespeare Company

I think the minimalism and starkness is intended to be clarifying; we are meant to be focused on the hearts of the various intertwined stories Shakespeare presents, and perhaps less distracted by other things going on at the very large periphery the playwright has laid out. Whatever the purpose, we find ourselves deeply drawn in, so that by the time all the bodies bestrew the stage at the end, the horror and the catharsis of it all has not only engulfed us – but thrilled us as well.

HCC Theatre Department To Present AS YOU LIKE IT and SPELLING BEE Outdoors in May and June Photo
HCC Theatre Department To Present AS YOU LIKE IT and SPELLING BEE Outdoors in May and June

The Howard Community College (HCC) theatre department will take audiences outside for two productions this May and June. William Shakespeare's “As You Like It,” running May 3-6, will begin in the Horowitz Center's Smith Theatre. Patrons will transition to the outdoor venue, Dreier Stage, during intermission. “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee,” conceived by Rebecca Feldman, additional material by Jay Reiss, music and lyrics by William Finn, and book by Rachel Sheinkin, will take place entirely outdoors at Dreier Stage, June 22-24.


More Hot Stories For You

Vagabond Players Presents ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NESTVagabond Players Presents ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST
Maryland Lyric Opera Gives a Free Performance at Washington National Cathedral's Flower Mart This WeekendMaryland Lyric Opera Gives a Free Performance at Washington National Cathedral's Flower Mart This Weekend
HCC Theatre Department To Present AS YOU LIKE IT and SPELLING BEE Outdoors in May and JuneHCC Theatre Department To Present AS YOU LIKE IT and SPELLING BEE Outdoors in May and June
Award-Winning And Celebrated Musical THE PROM Comes To The Cumberland StageAward-Winning And Celebrated Musical THE PROM Comes To The Cumberland Stage

Videos

Video: Daveed Diggs Sings 'Under the Sea' in New LITTLE MERMAID Clip Video Video: Daveed Diggs Sings 'Under the Sea' in New LITTLE MERMAID Clip
The Company of SPAMALOT Gets Ready for the Kennedy Center Video
The Company of SPAMALOT Gets Ready for the Kennedy Center
THE WIZ Sets Complete National Tour Route With Stops in LA & More Video
THE WIZ Sets Complete National Tour Route With Stops in LA & More
Watch Audiences Get a First Taste of GREY HOUSE Video
Watch Audiences Get a First Taste of GREY HOUSE
View all Videos

Baltimore SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Elton John and Tim Rice's Aida
Columbia Center for Theatrical Arts (5/19-5/20)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Escape to Margaritaville
The Cumberland Theatre (7/06-7/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Holiday Channel Christmas Movie Wonderthon
The Cumberland Theatre (12/07-12/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ravenscroft
The Colonial Players of Annapolis (5/19-6/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Rockville Musical Theatre presents "Into the Woods"
F. Scott Fitzgerald Theatre (6/30-7/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Sondheim on Sondheim
Silhouette Stages (6/02-6/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# June 1970's Cabaret
Classic Theatre of Maryland (6/05-6/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Dinner Detective Comedy Murder Mystery Dinner Show
The Dinner Detective Baltimore (5/13-5/13)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Perfect Wedding
The Cumberland Theatre (6/08-6/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# GREASE
Toby's Dinner Theatre (3/24-6/11)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU