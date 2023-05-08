Vagabond Players Presents ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST

Vagabond Players will conclude its 107th season with ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST written by Dale Wasserman, based on the novel by Ken Kesey, and directed by Audra M. Mullen.

This award-winning story of stage and screen offers a look into the world of absurdities and horrors facing a group of psychiatric patients in the early 1960s, and how that world is turned upside down by petty criminal Randle P. McMurphy who has always lived by his own rules. A charming rebel, McMurphy feigns insanity to serve his short sentence in the state mental hospital rather than in prison. Little does he know that he will be waging an epic war of wills against the formidable Nurse Ratched, who rules her domain with an iron will. This great American classic powerfully portrays a preeminently sane man being pushed to the outer limits of his sanity by the arbitrary rules and regulations of an institution that sets out to crush him.

ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST opens Friday, May 19 and runs through Sunday, June 11, with weekly performances Fridays/Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. Special performances include a special Saturday matinee on June 3 at 2 p.m. and a $10 Thursdays on Broadway performance June 8 at 8 p.m.

Located at 806 S. Broadway, Vagabond Players is easily accessible to patrons.

Due to language and content, this production is recommended for mature audiences.

ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Samuel French, Inc. www.concordtheatricals.com