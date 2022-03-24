Vagabond Players Presents DISGRACED By Ayad Akhtar

Vagabond Players continues its 106th season with the explosive Pulitzer Prize-winning drama, Disgraced by Ayad Akhtar.

Amir, a successful Pakistani-American lawyer, has turned his back on his culture and heritage in

pursuit of the American Dream - living a life of luxury with a beautiful Caucasian wife and lucrative promotion within his grasp. However, Amir's world rapidly implodes at a dinner party

with his African-American co-worker and her Jewish husband, where beliefs about race and

religious identity are ruthlessly shattered.

Disgraced is a thrilling and controversial play that questions whether we can ever truly escape

the confines of our upbringing and our heritage. Variety calls Disgraced, "...a blistering social

drama about the racial prejudices that secretly persist in social circles...Ahktar knows how to

build a scene and maintain suspense."

Disgraced runs Friday, April 1 through Sunday, April 24, with weekly performances Fridays/Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. Special performances include: a New for 2022 Saturday matinee on April 16 at 2 p.m. and a special $10 Thursdays on Broadway performance on April 21 at 8 p.m.

For tickets and show info visit www.vagabondplayers.org. Special discounts and group rates are available online. Located at 806 S. Broadway, the Vagabond Theater is easily accessible to patrons.