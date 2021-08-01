Vagabond Players Announces 106th Season
The season kicks off in January 2022 with The Clean House.
Check out the full lineup below!
The Clean House
running January 7-30, 2022
Written by Sarah Ruhl
Directed by Rina Steinhauer / Assistant Directed by Penelope Chan
Lane's maid, Mathilde, doesn't want to clean. She wants to be a stand-up comedian. All Lane wants is a clean house---and a husband who doesn't cheat on her. Sarah Ruhl's wryly funny and deeply moving comedy joyously demonstrates that the best things in life---a sublime joke, a fulfilling purpose, a soul mate---are infinitely worth waiting for.
God Of Carnage
running February 18 - March 13, 2022
Written by Yazmina Reza, translated by Christopher Hampton
Directed by Stephen Deininger
A comedy of manners...without the manners, Reza's Tony Award-winning Broadway sensation offers up the guilty pleasure of watching a pair of upper middle-class marriages go boom. The playground altercation between two eleven-year-olds brings together four parents who think they can resolve things in a civilized, adult manner. BUT, as the evening progresses, and the drinks flow, the gloves come off and pure animal instinct reigns supreme.
Disgraced
running April 1-24, 2022
Written by Ayad Akhtar
Directed by Matt Mitchell
A successful Pakistani-American lawyer has turned his back on his culture and heritage in pursuit of the American Dream - living a life of luxury with a beautiful Caucasian wife and a lucrative promotion within his grasp. Ayad Ahktar's Pulitzer Prize-winning drama shows how Amir's world rapidly implodes at a dinner party with his African-American co-worker and her Jewish husband that shatters relationships and everyone's beliefs about race and religious identity.
The Fantasticks
running May 20 - June 19, 2022
Music by Harvey Schmidt, Book and Lyrics by Tom Jones
Directed by Jimi Kinstle
There's always time to remember this legendary romance about a boy, a girl, their two fathers, and a love that transcends all boundaries and expectations. Filled with one of the finest scores ever written for the stage, this bewitching comedy and haunting love story has entranced generations of theatregoers, and will be sure to enchant and captivate Vagabond Players' audiences for a long time to come.