VANYA, SONIA, MASHA & SPIKE Opens April 14th At Spotlighters

Erin Klarner directed the winner of the 2013 Tony Award for Best Play.

Mar. 22, 2023  

Spotlighters Theatre presents Vanya & Sonia & Masha & Spike - three crazy siblings and one hot mess, by Christopher Durang and directed by Erin Klarner. Running April 14 - April 30, 2023

Middle-aged siblings Vanya and Sonia share a home in Bucks County, PA, where they bicker and complain about the circumstances of their lives. Suddenly, their movie-star sister, Masha, swoops in with her new boy toy, Spike.

Old resentments flare up, eventually leading to threats to sell the house. Also on the scene are sassy maid Cassandra, who can predict the future, and a lovely young aspiring actress named Nina, whose prettiness somewhat worries the imperious Masha.





