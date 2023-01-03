Tuyết Thị Phạm Joins Everyman Theatre As Associate Artistic Director And Resident Acting Company Member 

The Everyman Theatre announced today that Tuyết Thị Phạm has joined the organization as Associate Artistic Director and member of The Resident Company of Artists. Everyman Theatre is one of only a handful of Regional Theatres that has a resident company of professional artists as part of its mission, and Phạm is only the second Associate Artistic Director who is also a member of the Resident Company as an actor.

Tuyết Thị Phạm is a multidisciplinary theatre artist with a history at Everyman as an actor and most recently a playwright. (Her play Dinner and Cake, an original piece that tackled race, politics and all the conversations that can be awkward but necessary, received its world premiere at Everyman Theatre in Baltimore, MD in fall of 2022.) In her new role, she will join Founding Artistic Director Vincent M. Lancisi, and partner with Artistic Associate Directors Noah Himmelstein and Paige Hernandez, in creating a common theatrical aesthetic vision for the types of great stories that Everyman loves to tell.

"Tuyết Thị Phạm is a first-rate collaborator and is a positive artistic force that I am thrilled to add to our team, she is a first-rate actor well versed in all theatrical styles from the classics to new works. Tuyết is also an amazing playwright., "says Artistic Director Vincent M. Lancisi, "Her commitment to art equity and inclusion as well as social justice in the arts are qualities that will help to guide us in best practices as we move forward."

"I am thrilled to join the Everyman family. I have long been impressed with their distinctive bond, history, and ability to jump deeply into meaningful relationships onstage," expressed Phạm. "Together we will push each other to deliver the highest caliber of work."

Prior to joining Everyman, Phạm worked in theater, television, film, and print as an actor, director, and writer for over twenty years. She has been seen in over 40 productions in the Baltimore-Washington DC area that include roles at Centerstage, Everyman Theatre, Olney Theatre, Constellation Theatre Company, REPstage, Roundhouse Theatre, Imagination Stage, Signature Theatre, The HUB Theatre, NextStop Theatre, The Inkwell, Ford's Theatre, The Kennedy Center for Performing Arts, Arena Stage, and The Capital Fringe Festival. Prior to joining Everyman Theatre, Tuyết also served as an Artistic Fellow at the famed Living Stage Theatre Company at Arena Stage in Washington, D.C.

In addition to her on-stage work Phạm has also choreographed and co-produced a series of workshops called Awkward Conversations as a part of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Accessibility (DEIA) training with The MOVEMENT MOVEMENT, an organization that uses artistic expression to help groups and individuals facilitate conversations on vulnerable and sometimes difficult topics. Tuyết also serves as a core member of Bodywise Dance, where she focuses on projects that promote inclusion and social justice in the arts.

Founded in 1990 by Vincent M. Lancisi and featuring a Resident Company of artists, the theatre centers the core values of people, community, and excellence by creating an environment where individuals are valued and important; cultivating an inclusive community that reflects the diversity of the greater Baltimore region and values compelling stories, engagement with others, and lifelong learning; and working to ensure that excellence drives every aspect of the organization. The theatre is committed to engaging, inspiring, and transforming artists, audiences, and communities through theatre of the highest artistic standards and embodying the promise of its name, Everyman Theatre. Everyman Theatre is a proud member of the Bromo Tower Arts and Entertainment District, the Market Center Merchants Association, Downtown Partnership of Baltimore, and the Greater Baltimore Cultural Alliance.Lancisi partners with Managing Director Marissa LaRose in leading the organization.

Everyman Theatre is supported in part by grants from The Maryland State Arts Council (msac.org), The Citizens of Baltimore County, and Mayor Brandon M. Scott and the Baltimore Office of Promotion and the Arts.

Everyman Theatre stands in solidarity with Black, Indigenous, and People of Color, and AAPI communities and is committed to an equitable, diverse, and inclusive atmosphere at every level of our organization. To learn more, visit our website at: https://everymantheatre.org/about-us/everyman-c-a-r-e-s/.