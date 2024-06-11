Towson University Launches Summer at the Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Towson University has announced the lineup for 2024 Summer at the Center. Towson University’s College of Fine Arts & Communication will present the two-week celebration of the arts, by and for the larger Baltimore community, for the first time in nearly 20 years.

“Since joining Towson University, I have been in awe of our talented students and faculty whose artistic endeavors bring vibrancy to our campus and to the entire Towson community,” says President Mark R. Ginsberg. “Summer at the Center is a fantastic source of entertainment and enrichment for all, and I look forward to welcoming neighbors and friends to TU for this extraordinary program.”

Formed in 1982, COFAC, its seven academic departments and six centers and institutes, have presented public performances, exhibits and other cultural events for arts lovers in Baltimore County and beyond. This year’s Summer at the Center will host a full menu of fun, engaging and enriching experiences spanning multiple disciplines and ranging from free workshops and student showcases to full, professional musical theater cabarets and concerts.

“We have a long and distinguished legacy in presenting performances, exhibits and cultural events for both the campus and the Baltimore metropolitan region,” says COFAC Dean Regina Carlow. “We know that there is something for everyone and cannot wait to see the community come together to celebrate art and enjoy it with each other.”

Summer at the Center 2024 will run from June 13–30. With more than 15 events open to the community, everyone can experience Baltimore’s vibrant artistic tapestry. Free events for the public include:

Awaken Art Exhibition, June 18–30: The artists in this exhibition bridge the gap between personal sensation and the tangible world, transcending the conventional boundaries of consciousness and evoking feelings of nostalgia, playfulness and wonder.

Community Dance Day, June 22: This is a day of classes and workshops for all ages and abilities — Parent & Me, creative movement, ballet, jazz, hip hop, Polynesian and improvisation. An adults with Parkinson’s Disease movement workshop is also offered.

Awaken Hands-On Art Workshop, June 26: Rachel Stein is a Baltimore-based artist and educator who utilizes a sustainability framework, juxtaposing the body, the landscape and plastic. Her free workshop is inspired by the themes of the Awaken exhibition.

Cinema at the Center, June 28: This event screen the best films from TU students, alums and faculty from the Department of Electronic Media & Film. A brief Q&A with media makers will follow the screening. Additionally, Nina Noble, who produced “The Wire,” will conduct a presentation for attendees.

Members of the community will also recognize a couple of names: Carolyn Black-Sotir and Stillpointe Theater. Black-Sotir is a gifted and versatile artist who created, wrote, directed and will perform “The Sondheim Woman” on June 22. The concert combines music, stunning images and a dramatic narrative based on extensive research and personal interviews with Stephen Sondheim.

Founded by Ryan Haase ¢09, Stillpointe Theatre is one of Baltimore’s most vibrant and innovative professional musical theater companies. On June 27, the community is invited to a cabaret performance at TU of their repertoire showcasing many TU alumni and other popular local artists for songs you’ve always loved and those destined to be new favorites.

Visit the Summer at the Center homepage to learn more about other events and find answers to questions about specific times and locations, parking information and sponsorship opportunities.

Visit the College of Fine Arts & Communication’s website to learn more about arts education at TU.

