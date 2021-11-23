Tidewater Players to Present A WONDERFUL LIFE, A Musical Adaptation Of The Film
"Each man's life touches many other lives - and when he's not around, he leaves an awful hole."
Fresh from the success of their critically acclaimed run of SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL, Tidewater Players is ringing in the holiday season with a fresh take on the beloved Frank Capra film classic "It's A Wonderful Life". With lyrics by Sheldon Harnick (Fiddler on the Roof), and music by Joe Raposo, the musical adaptation A Wonderful Life is a meaningful and family-friendly Christmas event that's not to be missed.
A WONDERFUL LIFE
Adapted from the Frank Capra film "It's A Wonderful Life"
Book and Lyrics by Sheldon Harnick
Music by Joe Raposo
Although he always had big dreams of leaving, George Bailey has spent his entire life giving of himself to the people of Bedford Falls. In order to keep his father's family business from falling into the hands of the greedy town miser, Henry Potter, George has settled for small town life with a wife and family. But on Christmas Eve, George's Uncle Billy loses the business's $8,000 bank deposit which gives Potter the opening he's always wanted to weasel the business away from the Baileys. Facing prison and financial failure, George contemplates some dark thoughts as he ponders how much better off his wife, children, and the others he loves will be if he never existed. But the prayers of his loved ones result in the timely arrival of a gentle angel named Clarence who, by helping George, can finally earn his wings in the ultimate Holiday redemption story.
Featuring:
Mickey Orange as George Bailey
Stephanie Navin as Mary Hatch
Gabriel Webster as Clarence
Jerry Jones as Matthew
Mike Schafer as Uncle Billy
Dave Guy as Henry Potter
Eric Bray as Sam Wainwright
Matt Peterson as Harry Bailey
Phil Hansel as Tom Bailey
Barb Snyder as Milly Bailey
Steven Webb as Mr. Martini
Tammy Oppel as Mrs. Martini/Karen
Kaitlin Ruby as Violet
Emily Brandau as Ernie/Mr. Carter
Dawn Sinclair as Mrs. Hatch
Benjamin Marsh as Bert
James LaManna as Tommy Bailey
Sophia Chardon as Beth Bailey
Korie Mitchell as Zuzu Bailey
Madai Chardon as Sarah
Lashelle Bray as Harriet
Michael Camp as Mr. Hepner
Johanna Jones as Bank Teller
Directed by Brandon Nicholas Pfeltz
Musical Directed by Stephanie Carlock
Stage Managed by Becky Flickinger
Costumes by Tracy Bird
Scenic Design by Chuck Bpwden
Production Managed by Mark Briner
Lighting Designed by Thomas Gardner