Tidewater Players to Present A WONDERFUL LIFE, A Musical Adaptation Of The Film

"Each man's life touches many other lives - and when he's not around, he leaves an awful hole."

Fresh from the success of their critically acclaimed run of SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL, Tidewater Players is ringing in the holiday season with a fresh take on the beloved Frank Capra film classic "It's A Wonderful Life". With lyrics by Sheldon Harnick (Fiddler on the Roof), and music by Joe Raposo, the musical adaptation A Wonderful Life is a meaningful and family-friendly Christmas event that's not to be missed.

A WONDERFUL LIFE

Adapted from the Frank Capra film "It's A Wonderful Life"

Book and Lyrics by Sheldon Harnick

Music by Joe Raposo

Although he always had big dreams of leaving, George Bailey has spent his entire life giving of himself to the people of Bedford Falls. In order to keep his father's family business from falling into the hands of the greedy town miser, Henry Potter, George has settled for small town life with a wife and family. But on Christmas Eve, George's Uncle Billy loses the business's $8,000 bank deposit which gives Potter the opening he's always wanted to weasel the business away from the Baileys. Facing prison and financial failure, George contemplates some dark thoughts as he ponders how much better off his wife, children, and the others he loves will be if he never existed. But the prayers of his loved ones result in the timely arrival of a gentle angel named Clarence who, by helping George, can finally earn his wings in the ultimate Holiday redemption story.

Featuring:

Mickey Orange as George Bailey

Stephanie Navin as Mary Hatch

Gabriel Webster as Clarence

Jerry Jones as Matthew

Mike Schafer as Uncle Billy

Dave Guy as Henry Potter

Eric Bray as Sam Wainwright

Matt Peterson as Harry Bailey

Phil Hansel as Tom Bailey

Barb Snyder as Milly Bailey

Steven Webb as Mr. Martini

Tammy Oppel as Mrs. Martini/Karen

Kaitlin Ruby as Violet

Emily Brandau as Ernie/Mr. Carter

Dawn Sinclair as Mrs. Hatch

Benjamin Marsh as Bert

James LaManna as Tommy Bailey

Sophia Chardon as Beth Bailey

Korie Mitchell as Zuzu Bailey

Madai Chardon as Sarah

Lashelle Bray as Harriet

Michael Camp as Mr. Hepner

Johanna Jones as Bank Teller

Directed by Brandon Nicholas Pfeltz

Musical Directed by Stephanie Carlock

Stage Managed by Becky Flickinger

Costumes by Tracy Bird

Scenic Design by Chuck Bpwden

Production Managed by Mark Briner

Lighting Designed by Thomas Gardner