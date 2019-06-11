Theatrical Neighbors Join Forces To Celebrate HAMILTON In Baltimore

On Monday, June 24, 2019, the Hippodrome Theatre at the France-Merrick Performing Arts Center and Everyman Theatre are partnering to present Baltimore's first-ever HAMILTUNES: an evening of karaoke for Hamilton fans in advance of the city's debut engagement of the Touring Broadway musical.

Doors open at 6:00 PM and the show starts at 6:30. Cash bar will be available. Tickets (Eventbrite) are $17.76 and all proceeds go to the Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History.

HAMILTUNES is a sing-along event developed to celebrate and enjoy the songs of the musical Hamilton. The neighboring theatres came together to provide a unique experience and raise excitement in advance of the show's run at the Hippodrome from June 25 July 21, 2019.

Hamilton is the story of America's Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington's right-hand man during the Revolutionary War and was the new nation's first Treasury Secretary. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B, and Broadway, Hamilton is the story of America then, as told by America now.

Everyman Theatre is proud to partner with our neighbors next door, said Everyman Founder, Artistic Director Vincent M. Lancisi. I'm excited to see all the performers young and old 'take their shot' on our stage singing the great numbers from Hamilton.

We are thrilled to be celebrating Hamilton throughout Baltimore this summer, said Hippodrome President, Ron Legler. Whether the community joins us for a performance at The Hippodrome Theatre, belts out a tune at Everyman Theatre for HAMILTUNES, or does both, we cannot wait for all of Baltimore to experience the history that is Hamilton.

Tickets are $17.76 and are available to purchase through Eventbrite. Everyman Theatre is an officially licensed HAMILTUNES affiliate. All proceeds from the event will be donated to the Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History.





