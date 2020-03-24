Theatre Project Cancels Shows Through April 11

Theatre Project has announced that all shows through April 11th are cancelled or postponed.

Read the full statement below:

Due to the ongoing health crisis, and for the safety of our artists, staff, and audiences, we are postponing or cancelling all shows through at least April 11th. We will have information about rescheduling at a later date.

These will not be the only postponements. We are currently monitoring the situation and are in discussions with all our upcoming artists as to the safest and best path forward.

This is a very difficult time for everyone. All our lives have been upended. It is hitting the arts community especially hard. If you have already purchased tickets for a postponed or cancelled production we will be offering full refunds or honoring them for the rescheduled or other future shows. You may also choose to convert your ticket purchase to a donation.

If you haven't purchased tickets yet, and are able, please consider making a financial donation. Every little bit will help. See below for how to donate directly to our affected companies.

Thank you for your support of Theatre Project and our wonderfully talented artists. We're going get through this together. Stay safe.





