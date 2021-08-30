Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Way Off Broadway Dinner Theatre Presents THE PAJAMA GAME

pixeltracker

The production opens on Friday, September 10.

Aug. 30, 2021  

The Way Off Broadway Dinner Theatre Presents THE PAJAMA GAME

The Way Off Broadway Dinner Theatre's production of the Broadway classic The Pajama Game opens Friday evening, September 10th.

In the show, conditions at the Sleep-Tite Pajama Factory are anything but peaceful as sparks fly between new superintendent, Sid Sorokin, and Babe Williams, leader of the union grievance committee. Their stormy relationship comes to a head when the workers strike for a 7 ½ cent pay increase, setting off not only a conflict between management and labor, but a battle of the sexes as well.

Way Off Broadway's production runs from September 10 - October 30, 2021. Additional information about the show, including show times and ticket prices, can be found at www.wayoffbroadway.com.

The Way Off Broadway Dinner Theatre, under the direction of the Kiska family since 2002, is now in its 27th Season of producing live theatre. Since it first opened in 1995, the theatre has been a leader in the area's theatre community, proudly bringing both classic musicals, as well as regional and area premieres to the Frederick stage.

Learn more at www.wayoffbroadway.com.


Related Articles View More Baltimore Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Ryan Steele Photo
Ryan Steele
Samantha Pauly Photo
Samantha Pauly
Andrea Macasaet Photo
Andrea Macasaet

More Hot Stories For You

  • Chief Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah To Headline P.5 Gala; Announcing Gala Honorees
  • GOD OF CARNAGE To Open JPAS 44th Season
  • ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE Fall 2021 North American Tour Announced, Starring Chris Clark, Sarah Hinrichsen & More!
  • ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE Tour Returns For Final 12 Weeks This Month