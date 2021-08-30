The Way Off Broadway Dinner Theatre Presents THE PAJAMA GAME

The Way Off Broadway Dinner Theatre's production of the Broadway classic The Pajama Game opens Friday evening, September 10th.

In the show, conditions at the Sleep-Tite Pajama Factory are anything but peaceful as sparks fly between new superintendent, Sid Sorokin, and Babe Williams, leader of the union grievance committee. Their stormy relationship comes to a head when the workers strike for a 7 ½ cent pay increase, setting off not only a conflict between management and labor, but a battle of the sexes as well.

Way Off Broadway's production runs from September 10 - October 30, 2021. Additional information about the show, including show times and ticket prices, can be found at www.wayoffbroadway.com.

The Way Off Broadway Dinner Theatre, under the direction of the Kiska family since 2002, is now in its 27th Season of producing live theatre. Since it first opened in 1995, the theatre has been a leader in the area's theatre community, proudly bringing both classic musicals, as well as regional and area premieres to the Frederick stage.

Learn more at www.wayoffbroadway.com.