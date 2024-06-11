The Cumberland Theatre to Host Annual Season Launch Party in June

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Cumberland Theatre will be holding their annual Season Launch Party to announce plans for the 2025 Season on Thursday, June 20th at 7:00 pm. Patrons are invited to be the among the first to know what's coming in 2025 as the CT staff and Thespian Society reveal the exciting line-up of shows for next year's 37th Season! Announcements include the shows in our 2025 Main Stage Season ...and a few more exciting developments! There will also be special announcements involving the Stars of Tomorrow youth program - which will also reveal its 2025 line-up as well.

Also, once again, we have let you - our audience - select one of the play choices for our Main Stage Season - our annual Christmas show! ....and we will continue letting you vote until the Launch Party officially starts! Cast your vote for this year's

"Audience Choice" by visiting our Facebook page and clicking the link provided. 2025 will be another exciting year for the Cumberland Theatre and we want to include our loyal patrons and sponsors as much as possible. There will be food, an open bar and entertainment provided by some of our local performers, as well as prizes and games throughout the evening.

Please join the CT staff and board of directors for an evening filled with performance, gratitude, good food and exciting announcements about the future of Cumberland Theatre! Tickets are only $25 and include open bar, hor d'oeuvres and entertainment.

