The Cumberland Theatre Continues New Play Reading Series With WOMEN OF A CERTAIN AGE

The reading will feature the talents of local actors Ellen McDaniel-Weissler, Luann Lancaster and Lura Thompson as well as visiting actor Joan Crooks.

By:
Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Flash Sale: Shop 15% Off Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop Photo 1 Flash Sale: Shop Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop
Review: SIX THE MUSICAL at The Hippodrome Photo 2 Review: SIX THE MUSICAL at The Hippodrome
THE LADY WAS A GENTLEMAN is Fabulous Fun at Strand Theater in Baltimore Photo 3 THE LADY WAS A GENTLEMAN is Fabulous Fun at Strand Theater in Baltimore
The Tidewater Players Present THE ADDAMS FAMILY Photo 4 The Tidewater Players Present THE ADDAMS FAMILY

The Tidewater Players Present THE ADDAMS FAMILY

The Cumberland Theatre will continue their New Play Reading Series this month with the play Women of a Certain Age by Steve Duprey. The series features original plays that have not yet been formally produced. Submissions are accepted from all over the country; however, a special emphasis is placed on playwrights who reside in the state of Maryland.

The plays submitted are read and evaluated by a selection committee. Selected plays receive an informal reading held at the theatre for a live audience. The playwright may attend to hear audience feedback or the session will be recorded for their use as they adapt and refine their work.

This year, three plays were chosen for a reading: Waiting for Fair by F.J. Hartland, Women of a Certain Age by Steve Duprey and Poolside by Chad Marriott. This year's play selection committee consisted of Steve Cairns, Heather Wallen and Barry Weinberg.

The second reading will be held this Wednesday, March 22nd and will feature Duprey's original comedy centering on four college friends, now in their sixties, who discover that one of them has been "gifted" with an abandoned baby. They try to figure out what's next; for the mother, for the baby, and for the four of them. Utilizing the often ignored "older woman" demographic, the play examines the themes of lasting friendships, older female empowerment and the current adoption system. It is a character-driven comedy with some bawdy language and an interesting twist at the end.

"I really enjoyed reading this, "said Steve Cairns, a selection committee member. "I feel that it has a strong story line that is defined and driven by very good dialogue. I enjoyed the uniqueness of the dilemma the characters find themselves in and how it exposes the depth of the friendship shared between the four main characters."

The reading will feature the talents of local actors Ellen McDaniel-Weissler, Luann Lancaster and Lura Thompson as well as visiting actor Joan Crooks.

The theatre began the reading series in 2019 with the play Good Morning, Miss America which went on to have an Off-Broadway production and is currently being developed into a feature film. "It is exciting to be a small part of the process of developing a new work," said Artistic Director Kimberli Rowley. "Every theatrical journey starts somewhere and we are excited to see where these plays end up and how they evolve, knowing that CT was a stop along the way."



RELATED STORIES - Baltimore

NATE THE GREAT Comes to Imagination Stage Photo
NATE THE GREAT Comes to Imagination Stage

Imagination Stage™, the metro DC region’s largest professional theatre for children, provides a light-hearted and colorful treat for ages 5 and up this summer with the musical  Nate the Great, running June 22 - August 11.

See Chita Rivera, Cabarets, Drag Shows and More at Olney Outdoors This Summer Photo
See Chita Rivera, Cabarets, Drag Shows and More at Olney Outdoors This Summer

Olney Theatre Center has unveiled its summer schedule of 30 events on its newly renovated Root Family Stage at Omi’s Pavilion. 

Adventure Theatre MTC Announces All New Leadership May 2023 Photo
Adventure Theatre MTC Announces All New Leadership May 2023

Adventure Theatre MTC (ATMTC), educating and inspiring new generations of theater artists and audiences with exceptional theatrical experiences, announces its return from a strategic pause with an all new leadership staff led by Executive Director and former Education Director, Melynda Burdette Wintrol, Artistic Director, Kurt Boehm, and Lisa Carrier Baker, Academy Director.

Payton, Diaz & Vincent to Lead THE WORLD GOES ROUND at Olney Theatre Center Photo
Payton, Diaz & Vincent to Lead THE WORLD GOES 'ROUND at Olney Theatre Center

Get a first look at The World Goes ꞌRound, the critically acclaimed revue featuring the music of John Kander and Fred Ebb that premiered off-Broadway in 1991 in a three-way co-production by ArtsCentic, Everyman Theatre, and Olney Theatre Center.


More Hot Stories For You

NATE THE GREAT Comes to Imagination StageNATE THE GREAT Comes to Imagination Stage
See Chita Rivera, Cabarets, Drag Shows and More at Olney Outdoors This SummerSee Chita Rivera, Cabarets, Drag Shows and More at Olney Outdoors This Summer
Adventure Theatre MTC Announces All New Leadership May 2023Adventure Theatre MTC Announces All New Leadership May 2023
HOW TO SUCCEED IN BUSINESS WITHOUT REALLY TRYING Comes to Way Off-Broadway This SummerHOW TO SUCCEED IN BUSINESS WITHOUT REALLY TRYING Comes to Way Off-Broadway This Summer

Videos

Payton, Diaz & Vincent to Lead THE WORLD GOES 'ROUND at Olney Theatre Center Video Payton, Diaz & Vincent to Lead THE WORLD GOES 'ROUND at Olney Theatre Center
'Theatre Saved Me' Says Tony Nominee Jessica Chastain Video
'Theatre Saved Me' Says Tony Nominee Jessica Chastain
Go Inside the 2023 Drama League Awards Video
Go Inside the 2023 Drama League Awards
Alex Newell Performs 'Independently Owned' From SHUCKED on THE VOICE Video
Alex Newell Performs 'Independently Owned' From SHUCKED on THE VOICE
View all Videos

Baltimore SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Rocky Horror Show - Pride Edition!
Iron Crow Theatre (6/02-6/17)Tracker CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest
Vagabond Players (5/19-6/11)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ravenscroft
The Colonial Players of Annapolis (5/19-6/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Tempest
Classic Theatre of Maryland (7/06-7/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Sondheim on Sondheim
Silhouette Stages (6/02-6/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Guys & Dolls
Third Wall Productions (5/19-5/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Rockville Musical Theatre presents "Into the Woods"
F. Scott Fitzgerald Theatre (6/30-7/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Dinner Detective Comedy Mystery Dinner Show
The Dinner Detective Baltimore (6/03-6/03)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Few Good Men
The Cumberland Theatre (9/07-9/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Liar
Classic Theatre of Maryland (5/16-8/29)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You